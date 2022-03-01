Steel Patriot Partners Launches Governance Navigator Service to Help Businesses Address IT Governance and Regulatory Compliance Challenges

Company Debuts Innovative New Service at ViVE 2022 Healthcare Information Technology Conference on March 6-9, 2022

Steel Patriot Partners, a provider of governance and compliance services, today launched its Governance Navigator Service. With the Governance Navigator Service, the Steel Patriot Partners team helps customers to assess, plan and implement technologies, strategies and industry-specific best practices to enhance their foundational technology posture and achieve compliance with their specific industry requirements.

Companies face the challenge of aligning their business goals with a myriad of industry regulations. Steel Patriot Partners alleviates this by providing guidance that aligns with a company's short-term goals while also developing long-term strategic plans and governance for continued progress. Their team can communicate with technical and non-technical leaders to articulate the compliance requirements behind each decision to ensure understanding across all stakeholders.

"Navigating the combination of technology governance, industry regulations and company goals can be a daunting task for business leaders – whether it is communicating with multiple audiences internally or the actual implementation of technology changes to align with industry requirements," said Jason Ford, Co-Founder and CEO of Steel Patriot Partners. "At Steel Patriot Partners, our goal is to truly be an organization's compliance and governance ally. We understand the regulatory requirements, we speak your language – and we apply that knowledge to help you achieve your short and long-term compliance demands, while you focus on your business goals."

With the Governance Navigator Service, customers receive:

Customized Planning and Execution – Steel Patriot Partners recognizes that clients may lack the knowledge and/or manpower required to make compliance changes. As such, the Steel Patriot Partners team creates plans tailored to an organization's specific needs, provides strategic guidance and top-of-the-line execution.

– Steel Patriot Partners recognizes that clients may lack the knowledge and/or manpower required to make compliance changes. As such, the Steel Patriot Partners team creates plans tailored to an organization's specific needs, provides strategic guidance and top-of-the-line execution. An All-In Partner – IT governance and cybersecurity is ever-evolving. Steel Patriot Partners works with clients to address immediate projects, while also helping them identify and plan for longer-term activities.

– IT governance and cybersecurity is ever-evolving. Steel Patriot Partners works with clients to address immediate projects, while also helping them identify and plan for longer-term activities. Regulatory Certification Experience – The Steel Patriot Partners team has decades of experience completing regulatory certifications across multiple industries, including HIPAA, HITRUST, FISMA, FedRAMP, GDPR and many more.

"The team at Steel Patriot Partners operates like an extended part of our team and is invested in our success. In working with us, they demonstrated that they care about our business first, but also displayed an in-depth knowledge of the complex IT environment facing healthcare organizations," said W. Scott Gould, CEO at Mountain Lake Associates, LLC. "The team created a plan, broke tasks down into an organized, manageable list and deployed the resources we needed to get the job done. Their team truly gets it."

About Steel Patriot Partners

Steel Patriot Partners is your cybersecurity governance ally, working to improve your cybersecurity ecosystem. We embed ourselves into your company to assess, plan and implement cybersecurity technologies, strategies and industry-specific best practices to enhance your cybersecurity posture and establish strong governance. Our guidance aligns with your company's short-term goals while also developing long-term strategic plans for continued progress and strong governance. To learn more, visit https://www.steelpatriotpartners.com/.

