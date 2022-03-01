2022 Kidney Disease Impact Conference 03.03.22

Kidneys Quest Foundation Inc.:

WHO: Kidneys Quest Foundation Inc.

WHAT: 2022 Kidney Disease Impact Conference

WHEN: Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 8:00 am to 1:15 pm (Pacific Time in the U.S.)

WHERE: The event will be streaming as a virtual healthcare conference, a full day series of informative webinars.

2022 THEME: The Impact of Awareness, Present, and Future of Chronic Kidney Disease

WHY: To address the issues of advancing the American Kidney Health Initiative. Kidney disease was made a national healthcare priority, July 2019, via Executive Order. This conference will highlight updates and deliver a focus on updates to draw greater awareness to medical professionals, renal patients, the renal community, and the public.

We see a big opportunity for global collaboration between all stakeholders to strengthen primary healthcare, providing general community, patients, and caregivers a chance for improved quality of life. Questions continue to arise about living with kidney disease. How does one's diet and lifestyle affect kidney disease? Does diabetes or high blood pressure lead to kidney disease and, if not properly controlled, long-term dialysis? What new scientific discoveries are in the pipeline promising a more hopeful future for those with CKD?

Registration required for professionals Continuing Education (CEs) 4.0 credits course approved, the qualifications for hours of continuing credit for LCSWs, LMFTs, LPCCs, or LEPs as required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences. CE Registration Fee: $99 Required attendance (via zoom)

WHAT TO EXPECT: This one-day event will feature leading experts, keynote speakers, panel discussions and workshops. Topics will cover some of the challenges faced by individuals with diabetes and kidney disorders. KQF is meeting this challenge by drawing together experts in several fields relating to renal disease and updating attendees on latest treatments, clinical trials, and medical advances. It allows both professionals, patients, and the general community to learn about these topics and spread the word more broadly--as CKD has rarely been given the attention it deserves.

SPEAKERS: Nita Ruparelia BSN, RN – Kaiser Permanente / Joseph C. Yu, MD, FACC, is board certified in Interventional Cardiology, Cardiology, and Internal Medicine / Zahi Nassoura MD, FACS – San Fernando Valley Vascular Group / Tom Mone – One Legacy /Nina Abiera, MSW, LCSW, NSW-C, MPA- Nephrology social worker/ April Diederich, RDN, CSR Marilyn Magaram Center, CSUN.

TOPICS INCLUDE: Chronic Kidney Disease – FAQs on The Chronic Kidney Disease – Stages of Chronic Kidney Disease – Diseases that can lead to kidney failure – Clinical Trials – Cardiovascular Disease as a cause of kidney disease - Life Care Planning.

For more information or to register for the 2022 Kidney Disease Impact Conference: https://events.zoom.us/ev/AM_-gvKC6_5W_CYRJckKskuMxo3xh6DwWr75z_0fDDwx3kTAf10uAQPJ96Wol9j59pyHls4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005519/en/