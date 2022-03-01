PPG Announces New Commitments to Employee Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Company provides updates on strategy, progress in first dedicated DE&I report

PPG PPG today announced new commitments to employee diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in its first dedicated report. The report is available at inclusion.ppg.com.

By 2025, PPG has committed to:

Achieve more than 34% representation of female employees globally (non-frontline). PPG achieved 30% as of December 31, 2021.

Increase Black, Latinx and Asian employees by more than 45% across PPG's non-frontline, U.S.-based employee population (using January 1, 2021 as the baseline). At the end of 2021, PPG increased non-frontline Black employees by 13%, Latinx employees by 9% and Asian employees 8%.

Achieve total global employee resource network (ERN) and DE&I capability-building participation of 50%. As of the end of 2021, PPG achieved 33% of this goal.

"We know that diverse teams perform better. Unveiling our DE&I commitments and sharing our progress demonstrates our focus on supporting historically underrepresented populations with our employees, customers, communities, shareholders and other stakeholders," said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. "We have been on a journey to create a culture that helps all employees feel a sense of belonging at PPG. While we have made consistent progress over the years, we know we have much more work to do. We are committed to doing better today than yesterday in our DE&I progress."

Highlights of PPG's 2021 DE&I achievements include:

Starting biannual DE&I scorecard discussions with strategic business units and functions to drive transparency and accountability;

Establishing a network of more than 20 senior leaders who serve as DE&I ambassadors across PPG businesses and functions;

Growing eight global ERNs to include more than 7,000 employee members across 60-plus countries;

Hosting more than 15,000 global employees in ERN events throughout the year;

Building a dedicated team of DE&I professionals;

Launching a pilot program in the U.S. using labor market data to build diverse candidate slates for recruitment; and

Expanding and enhancing benefits in the U.S. to better meet the diverse needs of employees.

The fully digital DE&I report features stories from employees; data on gender, race and age across PPG's employee population; and overviews of progress and programs aimed at continuing to strengthen DE&I at PPG.

PPG has been publicly recognized for its DE&I efforts by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (100% rating on the Corporate Equality Index); Forbes' America's Best Large Employers, Best Places to Work for Women and Best Employers for Women lists; JUST Capital's America's Most Just Companies; and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies.

