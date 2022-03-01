Supacolor, Makers of The World's Best Heat Transfers, to Add Gang Sheets

Garment Printing Industry Leader Gets Supacharged with New Offering﻿

Supacolor, makers of The World's Best Heat Transfer﻿™, has announced that their Supafam will now be able to submit multiple designs (a process known as ganging) on a single heat transfer sheet.﻿

Previously, Supacolor was only sold as a single image per sheet, cut and ready to press. Now, due to popular demand, Supacolor has introduced a long awaited 11.7" x 16.5" 'Supagang' option to its product line.

The Supagang transfer allows garment printers ﻿to submit several of the same design, or even different designs, on the same sheet. Supacolor's hybrid of screen & digitally printed premium transfers all feature a 6-color process, providing reliable CMYK and Pantone color reproduction. There's no limit to the number of colors that can be used.

A heat transfer gang sheet is the best way to maximize use of the full area of the transfer, specifically when a garment printer has a need for multiple designs, or when they have a single design needed in more than one size. ﻿As with all Supacolor transfers, gang sheets will have no set up fees and will be created and shipped Supafast and Supaeasy.

Supagang features:

﻿﻿- ﻿Put multiple images on an A3 sheet (11.7" x 16.5")

﻿﻿- Same Supafast delivery

﻿﻿- Same full color, Supasoft, premium durability

﻿- ﻿Available in Wearable, Blocker and Softshell Blocker

﻿About:

At Supacolor, we help you make it. With locations in the US, UK and New Zealand, Supacolor manufactures a proprietary heat transfer product, revolutionizing the garment decorating industry by empowering professional printers, clothing brands, brokers, crafters and entrepreneurs.﻿

