Supacolor, Makers of The World's Best Heat Transfers, to Add Gang Sheets

Garment Printing Industry Leader Gets Supacharged with New Offering
Supacolor, makers of The World's Best Heat Transfer™, has announced that their Supafam will now be able to submit multiple designs (a process known as ganging) on a single heat transfer sheet.
Previously, Supacolor was only sold as a single image per sheet, cut and ready to press. Now, due to popular demand, Supacolor has introduced a long awaited 11.7" x 16.5" 'Supagang' option to its product line.
The Supagang transfer allows garment printers to submit several of the same design, or even different designs, on the same sheet. Supacolor's hybrid of screen & digitally printed premium transfers all feature a 6-color process, providing reliable CMYK and Pantone color reproduction. There's no limit to the number of colors that can be used.
A heat transfer gang sheet is the best way to maximize use of the full area of the transfer, specifically when a garment printer has a need for multiple designs, or when they have a single design needed in more than one size. As with all Supacolor transfers, gang sheets will have no set up fees and will be created and shipped Supafast and Supaeasy.
Supagang features:
- Put multiple images on an A3 sheet (11.7" x 16.5")
- Same Supafast delivery
- Same full color, Supasoft, premium durability
- Available in Wearable, Blocker and Softshell Blocker
About:
At Supacolor, we help you make it. With locations in the US, UK and New Zealand, Supacolor manufactures a proprietary heat transfer product, revolutionizing the garment decorating industry by empowering professional printers, clothing brands, brokers, crafters and entrepreneurs.
