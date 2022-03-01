Uniphore Introduces Q for Sales: Real-Time EQ to Transform Remote B2B Buying Experiences

Identify, measure and quantify what really matters to customers using real-time Emotional Intelligence

Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, today announced Q for Sales, the industry's first enterprise-level solution equipping sales organizations with a powerful emotional intelligence (EQ) based solution to drive positive, engaging and trusted customer interactions and outcomes. Built on Uniphore's unique conversational AI and automation platform, Q for Sales leverages Computer Vision, Tonal Analysis, Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to capture and make recommendations on the full emotional spectrum of sales conversations to boost close rates and performance of sales teams.

Pre-pandemic, 61% of B2B sales conversations were conducted in person with trust being the key element for success. Today, over 66% of B2B sales are conducted virtually with 95% of the buying decision based on unconscious/emotional factors. Furthermore, it is known that 93% of all communication is non-verbal and 70% of buying experiences are associated with EQ. Due to the absence of face-to-face interactions, it can be challenging to read the room and understand engagement during virtual sessions. Uniphore's Q for Sales harnesses the power of real-time EQ to assist sales organizations everywhere with the right cues and analytics to drive performance and results.

"Conversations and data associated with them have never been more important to organizations than today," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore. "We know that every $1 invested in EQ results in $6 in sales. In developing Q for Sales, we took our experience developing the industry's most powerful conversational AI and automation platform to create a solution that now measures real-time EQ, complete with analytics to supercharge sales teams. With Q for Sales, sales organizations will no longer be in the dark on what drives success and closes deals."

"Emotions have always played a major role in sales," said Sylvain Tremblay, SVP, Video AI Business, Uniphore. "Everyone has heard the expressions ‘read the room' and ‘people buy from people they trust' which get lost in today's remote engagements. Q for Sales augments the sellers' ability to capture these cues so they can focus on what really matters to their customers and transform their buying experience. This is the solution that teams will rely on to humanize their interactions resulting in a win-win for both sides."

Main features and benefits of Q for Sales include:

Real-Time EQ Meeting Assist

Real-Time Emotion AI assistant to help sellers "read the room," sense emotional cues, and improve engagement during virtual meetings.

Meeting EQ

Meeting playbacks, contextual key moments, engagement & sentiment trends for all members of your meeting.

Deal EQ

Opportunity level insights, customer sentiment & engagement timelines, and key moments from first meeting to closed-won.

Key Moments

Provides real-time analytics that show highlights and low lights in the conversation — moments of peak and weak audience engagement so the presenter can self correct.

Team EQ + Improve

Personal EQ Performance Dashboard for Self-Coaching and onboarding to improve ramp time. Q provides sellers measurable EQ performance analytics, conversation statistics, and a post- meeting analysis and next best actions on every meeting.

Integrations

Works seamlessly with major virtual meeting platforms, CRMs and calendar platforms.

"The substantive volume of digital interactions from conversations provides a unique opportunity for organizations to be more effective and provide better experiences for their buyers and customers using contextual digital intelligence for conversational insights," said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research. "With Q for Sales, Uniphore introduces next-generation digital innovation that helps sales organizations be more impactful in the selling process by adapting to emotional queues of buyers from video, and inevitably for the broader enterprise and organizational readiness."

Availability

Q for Sales is available immediately to qualifying organizations in beta first in North America and then in expanded regions around the world. It is expected to be generally available in late Summer/Fall 2022. Sign up for more info.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Automation. Every day, billions of conversations take place across industries — customer service, sales, HR, education and more. Whether they are human to human, human to machine or machine to machine, conversations are at the heart of everything we do, and the new currency of the enterprise.

At Uniphore, we believe companies that best understand and take action on those conversations will win. We have built the most comprehensive and powerful platform that combines conversational AI, computer vision, emotion and tonal analysis, workflow automation, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business-user-friendly UX in a single integrated platform to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries.

