Propex Furnishing Solutions Partners With 1947 LLC to Distribute Curv Tactical™ Composite Material

The distribution partnership will enable access to innovative composites for North American tactical gear manufacturers.

Global composite manufacturer, Propex Furnishing Solutions, has entered into an agreement with Ocean State Innovations' division, 1947 LLC Inc., for the exclusive distribution and sale of Curv® Tactical composite material in North America. The partnership formalizes both parties' commitment to providing advanced material innovation to North American tactical gear consumers and manufacturers alike.

Ben Galpen, Co-Founder of 1947 LLC and Co-Owner of Ocean State Innovations, said "Our partnerships and innovations are driven by the tactical industry's demand to improve existing items. We strive to meet this on a global level."

Advancements in single polymer composite technology have led to the development of Curv® — a self-reinforced composite material that does not require thermoset resin, glass or any other support structure to maintain its strength or impact resistance. The material has achieved widespread commercial success in sports protective equipment with brands such as Bauer and soft armor ballistics applications when combined with Teijin aramid fiber thanks to its preferential material properties which include: high toughness, low cost, low weight, recyclability, formability and the potential for hybridization.

With the introduction of Curv Tactical™, 1947 LLC will distribute a new iteration of the composite to North American tactical manufacturers that will benefit from the materials ability to withstand high-impact at extremely low weight and density.

Curv Tactical™ can be used in anti-ballistic applications and in conjunction with puncture-resistant materials such as Aramid fiber. It can also be used as a stiffener in bags, backpacks, holsters, ballistic vests and more. Because of its unique mono-construction; Curv Tactical™ can be sewn, glued, laser-cut or thermoformed for precise fitment. High stiffness, high tensile strength, superior impact resistance and formability with extremely low density are all highlights of Curv Tactical™.

Propex Furnishing Solutions Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative composites and technical fabrics around the world. PFS has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Germany and Hungary; employing more than 1,000 people around the world. Since 2016, CURV® has enabled top-brands to create products that are stronger and lighter than ever before.

About Ocean State Innovations

Founded in 1913 as Brand and Oppenheimer Company, Inc. ("B&O") as a supplier of garment linings, the company celebrates a rich history in the textile industry. In October 2011, Praesidian Capital became an investor. In 2014 Brand & Oppenheimer acquired Performance Textiles, a US textiles supplier. In 2015 B&O entered into an equity partnership with 1947 LLC's management team; Ed Ricci, Ben Galpen, and Bryan Boulis, all industry experts with over 100 years of combined experience. The 1947 LLC Management team has grown the business through organic sales, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. In 2017 B&O acquired the assets of Cutting Edge TexStyles, a global supplier of Bindings, Trims and Piece Goods. In 2018 B&O acquired the assets of General Fabrics Inc., a global designer and wholesale distributor of quilting fabrics. In 2019, Brand and Oppenheimer became Ocean State Innovations ("OSI") to continue the tradition of quality textiles, while focusing on the company's innovative industry expertise and strong Rhode Island roots. In 2020, OSI acquired the assets of ColorWorks, a premier textile dyer and finisher located in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Ocean State Innovations has distinguished itself as the premier global source for textile products and services and continues as a leader in the textile industry for the U.S. Military. OSI is now bringing that same innovative textile expertise to many commercial market segments such as medical, industrial, automotive and traditional apparel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005517/en/