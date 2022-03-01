Alameda County Turns to the Innovaccer Health Cloud to Connect Vulnerable Populations with Vital Community Services

Innovaccer partners with Intrepid Ascent to build a unified case management platform dedicated to improving coordination and access to county services and helping to close the health equity gap

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced today that Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Public Health Department (ACHCSA PHD), will be moving to the Innovaccer® Health Cloud to improve coordination and access to vital community services and programs for its diverse, vulnerable and at-risk populations. Innovaccer is partnering with Berkeley-based Intrepid Ascent to build a centralized case management data platform that will consolidate data from multiple sources and systems, including population health, social determinants of health (SDoH), and community organization data, to improve cross-system coordination and help promote optimal health and well-being for all county residents.

ACHCSA PHD, located in San Leandro, CA, in Alameda County, is one of the most populous and diverse counties in California and the country. It offers 75 distinct community programs and services which use approximately 120 data tracking systems ranging from external databases and mandated reporting systems to a variety of Excel spreadsheets and Access databases created in-house. Some of the programs also use state, Federal, National Association of Disease Management and Wellness (NADMWP), and other ad hoc data systems and software. The use of multiple, disparate systems has resulted in siloed data that impedes cross-program referrals and care coordination and makes it very challenging for ACHCSA PHD staff to get the insight they need on the clients they serve and understand what programs are offered in what locations.

The goal of the project is to build a centralized case management data platform that consolidates client data across programs, divisions, and systems in order to improve access to services for Alameda County residents and help close health equity gaps in the community. The county selected Innovaccer, which partnered with Intrepid Ascent, to help implement the Innovaccer Health Cloud platform. The partnership combines Intrepid Ascent's experience in government requirements with Innovaccer's nationally recognized expertise in accelerating the transformation of community care delivery systems.

"Our programs serve a diverse community but they often work in siloed systems, making it difficult to track and refer clients between programs," said ACHCSA PHD Director Kimi Watkins-Tartt. "Having a centralized data platform allows us to better connect our residents to the services they need and qualify for. By consolidating systems, we can remove barriers and improve use of data to ensure optimal health and well-being of our community."

By moving to the Innovaccer Health Cloud, ACHCSA PHD will be able to establish a centralized contact center with a complete client database integrated with a flexible case management solution that can help track clients and families across health and social services programs. They can easily configure and manage each community program, from family health services and nurse-family partnerships to perinatal hepatitis and black infant health, and many more; yet manage their programs centrally. Unique workflows and pathways can be easily created, enabling a truly bespoke solution built specifically to meet each of the community programs' unique project requirements.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to help Alameda County HCSA PHD not only during this time of crisis but also for the future to help their public health officials provide more equitable and coordinated care," said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO at Innovaccer. "This project is also in line with the recent launch of CalAIM, which is helping California move towards a population health approach and whole-person care. Being able to rapidly build a solution that helps manage individuals and families across 75 programs is a massive challenge and one that the Innovaccer Health Cloud platform is ideally suited for. We're thrilled to be partnering with Alameda County and Intrepid Ascent to build the future of equitable health together."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005737/en/