Q4 Inc. Expands Impact of Virtual Investor Day Solution With New Features

Q4 Inc. QFOR, a leading capital markets communications platform, announced that since its launch one year ago, its Virtual Investor Day product is now being used by public companies as a highly effective solution to scale communication on multiple topics and themes, such as ESG, R&D days, discussions with business leaders and board members, and others.

Producing over 4,000 events a year, Q4 combines its event and complex project management expertise, deep knowledge of the capital markets, with leading technology to deliver a world class event experience. With new features and capabilities recently added to its solution, Q4 now offers clients an expansive video streaming experience tailored to the type of event they wish to host, whether that's on-demand, pre-recorded with live Q&A or highly produced videos with on-site live video mixing to support multiple video shoots. Additionally, clients can now further enhance their event microsite with themed templates such as ESG, which highlight sustainability strategy and contain direct links to key supporting resources. Finally, post-event analytics can be imported into the Q4 Desktop, providing additional insights for clients' IR programs.

Companies including Warby Parker, Tyson Foods, Brinks and countless others have hosted highly successful investor events with Q4, to effectively communicate key messages, in a format that is integrated into the company's IR website to be replayed and repurposed for continued investor access and education. Over the past year, Q4-hosted virtual investor days of all types have drawn close to 40,000 views, 40% of which occurred post-event.

"Regardless of whether investor events are in-person, hybrid or fully virtual, corporates are using these virtual investor events as a powerful, easily consumable and captivating way to scale the impact of their stories", said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. "Based on growing demand from our clients, we continue to add features and functionality to our Virtual Investor Day solutions to fulfill the requirements of a broad variety of events, and truly amplify their impact through the delivery of an elevated event experience. We are excited to continue driving effective, compelling communications across the capital markets through Q4's suite of products and services."

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. QFOR is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

