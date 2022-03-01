Alight To Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Alight ALIT (the "Company") today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2:25PM PST. Additionally, the Company will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.
A live webcast of the event will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at alight.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until September 3, 2022.
About Alight Solutions
With an unwavering belief that a company's success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight's 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100.
For more information, please visit www.alight.com.
