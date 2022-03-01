Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces New 100 Megawatt Hosting Co-location Agreement, Debt Facility with Celsius Mining LLC

New 100 megawatt hosting agreement makes Mawson Infrastructure Group one of the largest Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining ASIC hosting companies

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. MIGI ("Mawson"), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a new hosting co-location agreement for approximately 100 megawatt (MW) and associated debt facility with Celsius Mining LLC ("Celsius Mining").

Mawson expects first mining hardware under this agreement to be deployed towards the end of Q1, 2022. This brings total Luna Squares LLC ("Luna Squares") hosting co-location agreements in place to approximately 102 MW.

Mawson intends to deploy the mining hardware inside its Modular Data Centre (MDC) technology at its facilities in the United States.

In addition to the debt facility, Mawson has issued Celsius Mining 3,850,000 warrants, exercisable for 3,850,000 in common stock at $6.50.

Mawson expects Bitcoin Self-Mining to be at 3.35 EH by Q2, 2022, and target of 5 EH online by early Q1 2023 reiterated.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "We are delighted to have signed our largest hosting co-location customer to date, and look forward to working closely with Celsius Mining moving forward. The industry is experiencing a shortage of energy and energy infrastructure – having focused as a business on ‘Infrastructure First' long ago, this enables us to take on strategic customers in our hosting co-location business. Demand and inbound enquiry for hosting continues to rise, and we look forward to updating stockholders on this front further in due course."

Amir Ayalon, CEO of Celsius Mining, said, "We see this as a win-win situation for both Celsius Mining and Mawson. We appreciate the uniqueness of Mawson's operational capabilities and look forward to working closely together."

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group MIGI is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson's vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

About Celsius Mining

Celsius Mining LLC is a major Bitcoin mining company in the United States with access to key mining equipment suppliers and hosting providers, as well as strategic partnerships with energy brokers in its move towards vertical integration. Celsius Mining is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Celsius Network Limited, a leading global cryptocurrency earning and borrowing platform.

For more information, visit: www.celsius.network

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

