iHeartMedia And SeeHer Team Up To Celebrate International Women's Day With Second Annual "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture"

The Special Event Will Feature Inspiring Conversations with Alicia Keys, Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne and More Women in Music and Culture on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Additionally, iHeartMedia and Seneca Women today launch "Seneca Women to Hear: The Search for the Next Great Female Podcasters" to kick off Women's History Month

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, and SeeHer, the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, today announced the second annual "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture," a celebration placing gender equality center stage. The special event will highlight successful and influential artists in music with interviews from Alicia Keys, Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne and more during a live one-hour special that will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET (available on demand through March 14).

The "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture," streamed event will dive into the lives of these three leading female artists – from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them, to achieving those goals and becoming leaders and role models for future generations. The special will share how these artists are using their music platform and social media presence to activate and encourage other women and will explore that while their experiences may come from their lives in the music industry, the challenges they face are universal. "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture" will also feature footage and interviews with other top female artists.

To kick off the celebration, beginning today, March 1, iHeartMedia will launch an eight-day countdown to International Women's Day across 600 iHeartMedia broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHeartRadio's biggest podcasts.

The weeklong countdown will culminate on March 8, when women "Women Take The Mic" – iHeartMedia's most influential female personalities will host popular iHeartMedia radio shows throughout the day, having conversations about equality, inclusion and inspiration and sharing steps everyone can take to help more women be heard. That evening, from 5 - 6 p.m. local time, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today's female artists and offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio App.

"More women need to feel seen, heard and represented in media, music, and culture today – which is why we're excited to partner with SeeHer on International Women's Day and beyond to share the wins and celebrate what's possible, in order to inspire a generation of young women to follow their dreams," said Gayle Troberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. "The show is all about seeing and hearing what it takes to succeed from the incredible women who are breaking the rules and breaking down the barriers in music and entertainment. It's great entertainment, it's great storytelling, and it's a rallying cry for every aspiring singer, songwriter, and performer to get started."

"Music has the ability to inspire people and that's why SeeHer Hear Her, a key initiative in the SeeHer movement, is striving to eliminate gender bias in the music industry and increase the percentage of women in front of and behind the mic," added Jeannine Shao Collins, President, SeeHer. "For a second year in a row, we are proud to partner with iHeartRadio and bring awareness to these issues with real scale on International Women's Day, while also celebrating female trailblazers in the industry. This is an important step towards progress to ensuring the music world sees and hears her."

Listeners can join in on the conversation online by using #iHeartWomensDay and #SeeHer throughout the day and during the one-hour special on March 8. For more information on "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture" visit iheartradio.com/womensday. Proud partners of this year's event include P&G and The Card By Seneca Women powered by Mastercard and Deserve, with more to be announced.

In addition, iHeartMedia and Seneca Women today are launching "Seneca Women to Hear: The Search For the Next Great Female Podcasters," which will kick off the search for the next 10 breakout female podcast stars. The search will be highlighted during iHeartRadio's SeeHer Hear Her celebration on March 8 with a special appearance from singer, author and host of "Checking In" podcast, Michelle Williams. Ten winners will be awarded top-of-the-line audio equipment and six weeks of specialized training at the Seneca Women Podcast Academy, followed by their own shows on the Seneca Women Podcast Network on iHeartMedia. P&G and The Card by Seneca Women, powered by Mastercard and Deserve, are proud sponsors of "Seneca Women to Hear: The Search for the Next Great Female Podcasters." For more information on "Seneca Women to Hear: The Search for the Next Great Female Podcasters" and to enter, visit SenecaWomen.com.

"Women's voices need to be heard," said Kim Azzarelli, co-founder of Seneca Women, "and now they can be. The Seneca Women Podcast Network, with founding partner P&G, was created to amplify the voices of women. Now we want to empower more women to make their voices heard with Seneca Women to Hear: The Search for the Next Great Female Podcasters. There are so many amazing women out there: women creators, innovators and entrepreneurs and we want the world to hear from them."

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. IHRT is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About SeeHer

SeeHer is the leading global movement of media, marketing and entertainment leaders and influencers committed to the accurate depiction of women and girls in advertising and media. While strides have been made in recent years to authentically portray women and girls, unconscious bias persists throughout advertising and entertainment. The average age, race and body type, among other characteristics, of women shown in media still represent only a small fraction of the female population. The SeeHer movement was launched by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ) in 2016 at the United State of Women. To help marketers benchmark success, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® shows that content accurately portraying females dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. Once complete, the GEM® methodology quickly became the industry standard, winning the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award in 2017 and leading to its global rollout in 2018. Since 2019, the movement has expanded its verticals to include sports (SeeHer In Sports) and music (SeeHer Hear Her). To learn more, visit SeeHer.com and follow SeeHer on social media @SeeHer (Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn) and @SeeHerOfficial (TikTok and Twitter).

About Seneca Women

Seneca Women is a global leadership platform that works to amplify the voices of women and advance women in the economy and around the world. Seneca Women has sought to accelerate women's progress through signature thought leadership events at Davos, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as through a weekly newsletter, Fast Forward Girls programs and significant partnerships with organizations including Apple, Bank of America, Bloomberg, The Coca-Cola Company, P&G, Intel, Walmart, the United Nations, the U.S. State Department, and the U.S. Supreme Court, among others. The Seneca Women Podcast Network on iHeartMedia, launched with founding partner P&G, builds on the success of this work amplifying the voices of women. Seneca Women has also recently launched The Card by Seneca Women, powered by Mastercard and Deserve, issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. It's the first card that rewards you when you shop from women-owned businesses in The Marketplace by Seneca Women.

