Dialpad Earns New Security Certifications to Raise Industry Standards for Business Communications and Customer Engagement Platforms

Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced new certifications from International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Dialpad adds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, and ISO 27018:2019 for the protection of sensitive data and information on cloud platforms. These certifications demonstrate Dialpad's commitment to the highest levels and standards of information security and data protection.
"Dialpad is constantly striving to earn the confidence and trust of our customers by maintaining the highest level of information security and leading from the front through rapid product innovation," said Brian Peterson, Chief Technology Officer at Dialpad. "We are proud to earn these business-critical certifications which provide independent verification of our commitment to protecting customer data by meeting internationally recognized standards to help fuel Dialpad's global expansion efforts."
Dialpad is the only provider of business communications and contact center solutions delivered from an enterprise cloud platform as a truly unified communications as a service (TrueCaaS™) experience. All from one platform and one app to tap, Dialpad TrueCaaS delivers enterprise-grade business communications and collaboration offerings for companies of all sizes. With the addition of ISO-certified security measures 27001, 27017 and 27018, the Dialpad cloud platform is now backed by a best-in-class collection of internationally recognized, enterprise-grade security certifications, including SOC® Type II, HIPAA, CSA and GDPR. Complete details of Dialpad security, privacy, and compliance are available on its Trust page.
Additional Resources
- Read more about Enova Energy's experience with Dialpad
- Learn why Dialpad is a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB and Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessments
- Discover how Dialpad utilizes AI to unify UCaaS and CCaaS
About Dialpad
Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world's most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005253/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.