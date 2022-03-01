Dialpad Earns New Security Certifications to Raise Industry Standards for Business Communications and Customer Engagement Platforms

Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced new certifications from International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Dialpad adds ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, and ISO 27018:2019 for the protection of sensitive data and information on cloud platforms. These certifications demonstrate Dialpad's commitment to the highest levels and standards of information security and data protection.

"Dialpad is constantly striving to earn the confidence and trust of our customers by maintaining the highest level of information security and leading from the front through rapid product innovation," said Brian Peterson, Chief Technology Officer at Dialpad. "We are proud to earn these business-critical certifications which provide independent verification of our commitment to protecting customer data by meeting internationally recognized standards to help fuel Dialpad's global expansion efforts."

Dialpad is the only provider of business communications and contact center solutions delivered from an enterprise cloud platform as a truly unified communications as a service (TrueCaaS™) experience. All from one platform and one app to tap, Dialpad TrueCaaS delivers enterprise-grade business communications and collaboration offerings for companies of all sizes. With the addition of ISO-certified security measures 27001, 27017 and 27018, the Dialpad cloud platform is now backed by a best-in-class collection of internationally recognized, enterprise-grade security certifications, including SOC® Type II, HIPAA, CSA and GDPR. Complete details of Dialpad security, privacy, and compliance are available on its Trust page.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world's most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

