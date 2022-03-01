Audacy Launches Audacy Digital Audience Network, the Highest Quality Addressable Audience in Audio

Audacy announced today the launch of the Audacy Digital Audience Network (ADAN), an addressable aggregate of over 60 million listeners that other audio platforms and streaming platforms do not reach. Each month, Audacy connects with 200 million fans across its broadcast and digital assets. Over 60 million of these listeners can be found on ADAN across its streaming content, on the Audacy app and on its podcasts. Through this high-performing audience solution, ADAN can target precise audiences at scale and deliver high-performing digital audio media strategies for Audacy's advertising partners. Fully integrated into its tech stack, ADAN plans are optimized in real time, yielding actionable brand insights and detailed campaign reporting.
Through ADAN, Audacy can reach the highest quality addressable audience in audio. Audacy continues to provide exclusive content across news, sports, talk, music and podcasts that its listeners seek and trust as a daily habit. ADAN audiences skew more affluent, are more likely to be college educated and are more diverse – collectively bringing the highest value consumers to advertisers. ADAN provides an unduplicated reach to listeners that other audio platforms do not deliver.
"The creation of ADAN is exciting as we continue to build our Audacy streaming audio and podcast assets," said Brian Benedik, Chief Revenue Officer, Audacy. "The marketplace has moved to audience-based investment and our new ADAN offering is highly scaled with unduplicated digital listeners. We can target these audiences with precision and optimize campaign performance for better marketer outcomes. Our Audacy local and national sales teams are looking forward to working with our agency and brand partners in this capacity."
Components of the Audience Network include over 230 of Audacy's broadcast brands and thousands of critically acclaimed podcasts from Audacy's Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios, American Public Media and more, including We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle, 9/12 and Welcome To Your Fantasy. Exclusive stations, curated music stations from Audacy brands, talent and influencers and digital streams of MLB play-by-play broadcasts via flagship partnerships are also included in ADAN.
