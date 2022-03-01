Navitus Health Solutions Promotes Diana Gibson Pace to Chief Growth Officer

Navitus Health Solutions, an industry-disrupting pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that's bringing humanity back to health care, announced the promotion of Diana Gibson Pace to Chief Growth Officer.
"Having worked throughout her career with some of the largest purchasers of health care in the U.S., Diana is passionate about making health care affordable and accessible to everyone," said David Fields, President and CEO of Navitus Health Solutions. "In her new role as Chief Growth Officer, Diana will be integral to expanding Navitus into new products and services for our customers, as we continue to make our transparent business model the industry standard."
Diana has been Senior Vice President of Sales at Navitus since April 2021 and brings over 30 years of experience managing accelerated business development in the health care space. In her new role as Chief Growth Officer, Diana will lead marketing and sales efforts to extend the company's transformative pass-through approach to more health plans, employers, labor unions and government entities.
Prior to joining Navitus, Diana served as Vice President and West Region Chief Growth Officer at Aetna and as Vice President and General Manager at Blue Shield of California. Diana is a former director of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce and served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate in Alameda County, California. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Riverside.
"As plan sponsors and health plans increasingly look for greater transparency and both financial and clinical accountability, I'm excited about this opportunity to lead our amazing team as we grow at scale and expand our solutions," said Gibson Pace. "Our pass-through model delivers the lowest cost for medications while improving clinical outcomes for patients. Navitus is literally removing cost from the pharmacy supply chain, not shifting it. It is the right work to do and with our goal – first and foremost – to help human beings access the medications they need."
