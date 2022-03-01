Rimi Baltic Selects Symphony RetailAI Micro and Macro Space Optimization To Strengthen Space Processes and Delivery

Leading Baltic grocer to leverage SaaS solution to optimize planograms, reduce out-of-stocks and provide a more customer-focused shopping experience

Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Rimi Baltic, which will be using Symphony RetailAI's SaaS-based micro and macro space optimization solutions.

As a technology innovator, Rimi Baltic is committed to creating customer-focused space planning and evaluation processes on both the macro and micro level, leveraging data-driven decisions based on store-specific needs across all three Baltic countries.

"Space is the heart of the retail process," said Kaspars Karaševskis, Assortment and Merchandising Optimization Manager, Rimi Baltic. "For the team here at Rimi Baltic, the space-optimization journey will be much more than new software. We are looking at increasing retail space efficiency. By leveraging Symphony RetailAI's AI combined with the art of space management, what will finally be presented is the perfect offer, creating more customer-centric shopping experiences."

"Optimal micro and macro space management ensures that retailers enhance collaboration across all stores and bring their space management process into alignment with the overall business strategy," said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. "Retail innovators like Rimi Baltic enhance their market leadership through embracing these kinds of market-leading capabilities. By giving Rimi Baltic enhanced execution and responsiveness, we can help the retailer deliver an enriched shopper experience."

About Rimi Baltic

Rimi Baltic (part of the Swedish ICA group) is one of the largest grocery retailers in the Baltic States with nearly 300 stores. It operates four chains – Rimi Hyper, Rimi Super, Rimi Mini and Rimi Express – that are favorites among shoppers. In 2020, Rimi Baltic also introduced an e-commerce operation in all three Baltic Countries. The company employs more than 12,000 people across the Baltics with revenues of around $2 billion.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading global provider of role-specific, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry's only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

