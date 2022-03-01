Precisely Launches Property Graph to Streamline Data Enrichment and Build a Comprehensive View of Properties Faster and Easier

Businesses can attain unparalleled context for confident, location-based decision making with new data enrichment product
Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the launch of Property Graph, the newest addition to its Precisely Addresses product family, that makes it more efficient to see the relationships between data related to buildings, parcels, property attributes, addresses, and points of interest. The product equips customers with the most comprehensive view of properties possible, providing maximum context for location-driven decision making.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005103/en/
Property Graph enables users to access the most comprehensive view of a property possible, making it more efficient to see the complex relationships between data related to buildings, parcels, addresses, property attributes, and points of interest. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Organizations spend vast amounts of time and money identifying and maintaining the relationships between property-related datasets. With Property Graph, a connected and current view of properties can be readily accessed and directly integrated with business processes.
Property Graph can be leveraged by a variety of industries that require a comprehensive view of a property to accelerate confident decision making, grow revenue, and reduce business risk, including:
- Telecommunications: Telecom providers can leverage relationships between property features and addresses to identify serviceable locations, even when they are located within multi-dwelling or multi-tenant units. This unlocks new customer potential, helps optimize networks according to demand, and supports critical connectivity initiatives such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program.
- Public Sector: Local and federal government agencies can tie together multiple property attributes to effectively locate underserved areas, boost broadband and infrastructure initiatives, and gain funding to support new government programs.
- Insurance: Property and casualty insurers can gain a more precise understanding of location and associated risk to more accurately inform pricing strategy and better target, grow, and retain their most profitable customers.
- Real Estate: Technology-driven real estate companies can make more confident decisions based upon a better understanding of the key property features of an address, the number of other units at a given location, and the identification of landowners for multi-dwelling units.
"We developed Property Graph in response to our customers' need for a comprehensive view of properties - ensuring that it integrates seamlessly into business processes alongside our existing data enrichment products," said Dan Adams, Senior Vice President of Data Strategy & Operations at Precisely. "Our deep spatial and data domain expertise enables us to understand the nuances between many data sources and create a product that is unparalleled in the market. Providing this level of context is essential for data integrity – it provides our customers with a solid foundation of trusted data for more confident decision-making."
Learn more about Property Graph.
About Precisely
Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 97 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005103/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.