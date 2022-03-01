EngageSmart Appoints Scott Semel as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

EngageSmart, Inc. ((ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, announced the appointment of Scott Semel as Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

Scott Semel, Senior Vice President, General Counsel of EngageSmart (Photo: Business Wire)

Semel has held several chief legal officer roles at public companies, including Carbonite, Intralinks, Inc., and Novell, Inc. Semel led the global legal, security, and compliance functions company-wide in his role as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Intralinks, Inc. and was instrumental in completing the sale of the company in 2017. More recently, he was brought into Carbonite as part of the team that sold that business to OpenText in December 2019.

"Mr. Semel brings decades of legal expertise in the public tech industry to the EngageSmart team, and we are looking forward to working with him," says EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett. "He has extensive knowledge of SaaS companies—making him an incredible asset to our enterprise. He will have an essential role in supporting our future plans and continuing the growth of the company."

Earlier in his career, Semel spent time at several Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and enterprise software companies—leading numerous sale negotiations, managing global legal and security teams, and simplifying company processes to maximize efficiency.

In addition to his experience as an operating executive and CLO, Semel is a member of the Boards of Directors of the Disability Law Center of Massachusetts and New England Village and is passionate about working with and supporting members of the disability community.

"I am honored to join the EngageSmart team and work with a company whose previous success speaks for itself," says Scott Semel. "I admire EngageSmart's mission and am proud to be joining a company that prioritizes their clients and is committed to serving the community in and out of the office."

Semel holds a J.D. from New England Law and an undergraduate degree from Boston University.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers' engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves 79,900 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

