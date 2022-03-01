GetApp Launches New Expert Web Series To Champion Small-Business Strategy Amidst Pandemic

68% of SMBs across the U.S. are struggling during the ongoing pandemic. GetApp's new series offers free, educational resources for businesses looking for effective solutions.

GetApp, a software recommendations platform for small to midsize businesses (SMBs), is adding to its Contributor Network by partnering with small-business expert Brian Moran, for a comprehensive video series on SMB strategies for success. Moran has over 20 years of experience helping America's businesses reach their full potential. He is the founder and CEO of Small Business Edge, a community platform dedicated to helping small-business owners and has previously held positions at The Wall Street Journal, Inc. Magazine, and Entrepreneur.

According to a recent Small Business Pulse Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 68% of SMBs across the country are feeling the negative effects of the continuing pandemic, exemplifying the need for readily available educational tools for business owners. GetApp's Contributor Network aims to bring together data and small-business expertise to help owners make informed strategic decisions and grow their business through technology.

Starting today through March, GetApp will publish four videos hosted by Moran in engaging conversations with other business experts to help champion SMB strategy, including the following topics:

Business Planning Strategy: Predicting and preparing for the future amidst the ongoing pandemic, driving continuous innovation to stay relevant, and protecting against data breaches.

Predicting and preparing for the future amidst the ongoing pandemic, driving continuous innovation to stay relevant, and protecting against data breaches. Financial Strategy: Unpacking the biggest financial challenges business owners face today, including cash flow, access to capital, capital investment opportunities, and smart spending for business growth.

Unpacking the biggest financial challenges business owners face today, including cash flow, access to capital, capital investment opportunities, and smart spending for business growth. HR Strategy : Effective recruiting strategies amidst the "Great Resignation," collaboration tools, and navigating the future of work.

: Effective recruiting strategies amidst the "Great Resignation," collaboration tools, and navigating the future of work. Tech Adoption Strategy: Leveraging technology to onboard remote workers, develop and nurture a superior company culture, and use automation to scale businesses.

"GetApp prides itself on providing research, insights, and trends to give SMBs the tools they need to make informed decisions for their organizations," says Thibaut de Lataillade, group vice president at GetApp. "Many businesses are in sink-or-swim mode which is why we are providing a free, educational webcast series to help spearhead their recovery."

To jumpstart business recovery, visit GetApp's Contributor Network site to view the first video, stay up-to-date on the web series, and get insights to help SMBs thrive.

About GetApp

GetApp is the recommendation engine small businesses need to make the right software choice. GetApp enables SMBs to achieve their mission by delivering the tailored, data-driven recommendations and insights needed to make informed software purchasing decisions. For more information, visit www.getapp.com.

