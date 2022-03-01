Churchill Asset Management Announces 2022 Promotions Following Record-Setting Year

29 Professionals Promoted, Including 8 Professionals to Managing Director or Above

Churchill Asset Management LLC, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen providing customized financing solutions to private equity firms and their portfolio companies, today announced promotions across the firm following a year of record-setting results.

Notably, Kelli Marti has been named Senior Managing Director, Head of CLO Management. Since joining Churchill in October 2020, Ms. Marti has been responsible for the management and growth of Churchill's middle market CLO platform.

"Under Kelli's leadership, Churchill's middle market CLO platform has grown to nearly $2 billion, with several transactions in the pipeline," said Ken Kencel, President and CEO of Churchill. "More broadly, this year's promotions reflect our commitment to building a next-generation leadership team that both leverages our most accomplished professionals and mirrors the growing diversity of our firm overall."

Of the 29 promotions across Churchill's investment teams, as well as the investor relations, finance and operations groups, the following individuals have been promoted to Vice President and above:

Senior Lending

Brent Chase, to Managing Director, Underwriting & Portfolio Management

Jessica Nels, to Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets

Tarek Srouji, to Managing Director, Origination

Mark Tamburello, to Managing Director, Underwriting & Portfolio Management

Jill White, to Managing Director, Underwriting & Portfolio Management

Junior Capital & Private Equity Solutions

Anne Philpott, CFA, to Managing Director

Lucas Fries, CFA, to Principal

Brandon Jordi, to Vice President

Davis Westbrook, to Vice President

Investor Relations, Finance and Operations

Marissa Short, to Managing Director, Funds Controller

Luke Garriton, to Principal, Operations

Gareth Wall, to Principal, Finance

Sherry Chen, to Vice President, Digital Marketing Manager

Arjun Chhabra, to Vice President, Business Analytics

Joe Durkin, to Vice President, Finance

Marina Elkinyuk, to Vice President, Operations

Kyle Linnemeyer, to Vice President, Assistant Controller

Andrew Passero, CFA, to Vice President, Risk Management

"Our employees are our most important asset and the key to our success," said Jason Strife, Head of Junior Capital & Private Equity Solutions at Churchill. "We are pleased to celebrate the continued growth and development of so many of our most talented people, and we thank them for their strong contributions to our firm."

Randy Schwimmer and Mathew Linett, Co-Heads of Senior Lending at Churchill added, "We have long recognized that our tremendous growth and investment success is a direct result of our talented investment and support professionals, and these promotions are a reflection of that dynamic."

In 2021, Churchill's investment teams closed and/or committed to $11 billion in new investments, an increase of nearly 80% from the prior year, while remaining highly selective and diversified in their underwriting approach. The firm also more than doubled its 2020 fundraising figures, garnering $13 billion of new committed capital.

Churchill's growing franchise has drawn industry attention: In 2021, the firm was named "Lender Firm of the Year" by The M&A Advisor and has consistently ranked among the top three most active lenders in U.S. buyouts named by PitchBook. Also, in 2021, Churchill was selected as one of Pension & Investments' "Best Places to Work in Money Management."

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $37 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, best in class execution and investment are driven by more than 100 professionals in New York, Charlotte and Chicago. More information can be found at www.churchillam.com.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Financial professionals should independently evaluate the risks associated with products or services and exercise independent judgment with respect to their clients. Churchill Asset Management is a registered investment advisor and majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. . Certain Nuveen products are advised by Nuveen Alternatives Advisors LLC, a registered investment advisor and wholly owned subsidiary of TIAA, and distributed by Nuveen Securities, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

