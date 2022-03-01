Culinary Tourism Inspires Torani's Newest Flavor: Puremade Bergamot Syrup

A top contender for the company's coveted "Flavor of the Year" title, Torani's newest launch delivers a refreshing flavor experience and another culinary tourism experience

Torani, a leader in the flavor industry for nearly 100 years, today announced the newest addition to its portfolio of more than 150 syrups and sauces: Torani Puremade Bergamot Syrup.

Bergamot is a fragrant citrus fruit the size of an orange with a yellow or green color that is used as an aromatic ingredient in many parts of the world. Torani's recreation is a bold, citrus-forward flavor that combines the taste of sweet citrus and bitter zest with a floral finish and full aromatic bouquet. It's the perfect complement to a variety of beverages and allows drinkers enjoy a bright, global flavor.

Bergamot was inspired by qualitative and quantitative research and insights from around globe, as Torani's dedicated team of flavor scientists and market insight experts developed multiple "Flavor of the Year" concepts.

In 2022, Torani affirmed its position as a flavor innovator by launching its first ever Pourcast Flavor of the Year campaign, dedicated to uncovering research and trends to identify, select and develop up-and-coming flavors from around the world. Torani's team of flavor scientists and market insight experts curated a list of more than fifty trendsetting flavors for consideration, eventually deciding on Torani Puremade Salted Egg Yolk Syrup and Torani Puremade Bergamot Syrup as finalists. Though it wasn't ultimately selected as the Flavor of the Year for 2022, the team's affinity for Bergamot was undeniable and Torani instead decided to introduce it as part of their spring collection and permanent lineup.

"Our research has shown that after two years of an ongoing pandemic, consumers are increasingly looking towards brighter days and are eager to experiment with new and inventive flavors from the comfort of home," said Andrea Ramirez, consumer & customer market insight manager at Torani. "Bergamot citrus has piqued consumers' curiosity, resulting in a greater than five-fold increase in Google searches for the flavor from the beginning of the pandemic to today. Bergamot is gaining prominence at third wave cafes around the world and is the perfect flavor for consumers looking to incorporate a fresh taste-sensation to cold coffee-based drinks or add a taste of sophistication to refreshment beverages."

At first taste, the bergamot flavor is novel yet familiar. Native to Italy, bergamot fruit is perhaps best known as a key ingredient in Earl Grey tea. With its slight floral notes and intense aroma, the flavor is versatile and pairs well with indulgent and creamy flavors, such as French vanilla or white chocolate. Outside of teas, the flavor is not readily available for most home kitchens, reinforcing the elegance and exclusivity that is commonly associated with the fruit.

"Years ago, I traveled to London and after enjoying a classic English afternoon tea, I fell in love with Earl Grey tea and the bergamot flavor. Being able to recreate this culinary tourism experience inside our Bay Area Flavor Factory was awesome," said Mailyne Park, Torani food scientist who led the flavor's development. "We are excited to share this new edition with flavor adventurists who are yearning for more international flavors."

From concept to discovery and development, Torani's team of flavor scientists worked diligently over a year to create the balanced and complex combination of Puremade Bergamot Syrup. This flavor is the newest addition to Torani's Puremade Syrup line, which launched in 2019 and has grown to nearly 50 flavors. Made with pure cane sugar, all natural flavors, color from only natural sources, no preservatives and no GMOs, Torani Puremade Bergamot Syrup ensures an amazing flavor experience with clean and simple ingredients.

Torani Puremade Bergamot Syrup retails for $9.59 and is available to order now on Torani.com and in-store at World Market locations.

About Torani

We are deeply committed to being an amazing flavor company. Established in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood in 1925, we put the Italian soda on the U.S. map in the 1920s and created the world's first flavored latte in the 1980s. From the beginning, we've used only the best ingredients, like natural flavors and pure cane sugar, to craft flavors that are vibrant and delicious. Enjoyed in cafés, restaurants, and home kitchens around the world, we strive to inspire and lead flavor innovation globally while remaining a family-owned Bay Area business. In practice and life beyond the bottle, we're a certified B-Corp that believes businesses should create more opportunity and we're dedicated to helping all of the people, partners, and communities we touch, thrive. www.torani.com

