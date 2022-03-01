Votiro Achieves Record Fiscal Year in 2021; Poised to Accelerate in 2022

Company brings advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction capabilities to the market, reaching significant milestones and expanding product offerings

Votiro, the category leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, demonstrated monumental growth in 2021. Throughout 2021, Votiro announced the availability of new product features, appointed new leadership, received notable industry recognitions, and exceeded all financial goals. As a result, the company is positioned to continue a strong growth trajectory in 2022.

"Zero-trust content security strategy is critical to today's digital business as the threat landscape continues to expand in 2022," said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. "Our team has innovated and worked tirelessly to extend our solution to prevent today's most persistent and evolving ransomware and zero-day threat landscape. CDR has become a necessary component in enterprises' content protection strategies. I'm proud of the success we achieved in 2021 and looking forward to continued growth and innovation in 2022."

2021 was a record year for Votiro. Key among the company's financial achievements was 135% subscription growth, including its first seven-figure CDR SaaS deal. Leading brands in the commercial sector and government agencies continue to trust Votiro to deploy their Zero Trust Content Security strategy and proactively protect against evasive cyber threats. As we transitioned into 2022, Votiro has increased its focus on securing the flow of data and content across network boundaries, including cloud storage, collaboration, and data management platforms. Introduced in 2022, Votiro Cloud, a cloud-based, open API with auto-scaling functionality, allows for limitless scalability to seamlessly accommodate surges in file throughput.

In addition, the company released major product upgrades including:

Cloud-based SaaS Solution: Providing customers working within or migrating to the cloud with a scalable way to completely eliminate file-borne attacks through email, web downloads, and website uploads.

Providing customers working within or migrating to the cloud with a scalable way to completely eliminate file-borne attacks through email, web downloads, and website uploads. Votiro Cloud for Web Browser: Enabling customers to safely download files from Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers while eliminating all threats, both known and unknown from download files without any delays to worker productivity or business operations..

Enabling customers to safely download files from Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers while eliminating all threats, both known and unknown from download files without any delays to worker productivity or business operations.. Addition of AWS S3 Bucket Connector: Allowing all files hosted within AWS storage to be delivered to the Votiro Cloud, disarming the file of any malware and creating a safe new version of the file.

Votiro announces the addition of two new executives to drive business growth in the market. George Acker, with over 15 years of experience leading sales and marketing teams, joined Votiro in 2021 and is now the Vice President of Sales in North America and Europe. Prior to Votiro, Acker was the Senior Vice President of Sales & Strategic Development at Blue Dane Cyber Risk Mitigation & Compliance where he built the company's initial go-to-market and engagement strategy. Sarat Pothuri joins Votiro as the Vice President of Product Go-to-Market Strategy & Operations. Sarat spent fifteen years at IBM where she worked on product management with a go-to-market focus in industries such as healthcare, finance, travel & transportation, and technology. The addition of these key leaders comes on the heels of Votiro's appointment of Ravi Srinivasan as CEO, who joined the company in August 2021.

"2021 was a record fiscal year for Votiro, driven by the strength of our open, API-centric Content Disarm and Reconstruction product and our growing channel partnerships," said Srinivasan. "We continue to invest in key talent and look forward to George and Sarat's leadership to support the customer demand for a Zero Trust Content Security solution strategy."

Votiro also formed key partnerships in 2021, working with industry leaders such as Trellix, where Votiro announced its acceptance into its Enterprise Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) program. Votiro also expanded technology alliance partnerships. Additionally, Votiro's growth, successes and unique product features were recognized by several organizations in 2021. Most notably, the company was named Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution of the Year by the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards and was recently named a gold winner in the API Security, CDR, and Secure File Transfer categories by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program.

