University of Phoenix Alumna Dr. Mautra Jones Appointed President of Oklahoma City Community College

University of Phoenix celebrates the appointment of its alumna Mautra Jones, Ed.D., MBA, as the next President of Oklahoma City Community College. Dr. Jones, who received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University, was named the 11th President by the College's board of regents and will begin her tenure March 1, 2022.

"For the last half-century, Oklahoma City Community College has played an essential and transformative role in educating our citizens, developing Oklahoma's workforce, and serving our community. I look forward to continuing this tradition, and building a new era of growth, opportunity, and exceptionalism," states Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones previously served as vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs at Langston University, the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Oklahoma. She was the site administrator for the University's Oklahoma City campus, as well as the executive director of the Langston University Foundation.

An active and engaged community leader, Dr. Jones provides leadership to various civic and charitable organizations, among them the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, StitchCrew, Oklahoma Philharmonic Society, Civic Center Foundation, Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs, and Leadership OKC's Alumni Association. She is a board advisor to the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, a Salt and Light Leadership (SALLT) Fellow, a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City (Class XXIX), and a member of the MSI Aspiring Leaders Program at Rutgers University. She is a member of VEST Her, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She is a board director for BancFirst and BancFirst Corporation.

Dr. Jones earned her MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2006 and still sees value in that experience. "The practitioner model that I encountered in the MBA program was exceptional," she shares. "My experience yielded great insights and opportunities in business, all of which have been integral to both my personal and professional development."

She completed her bachelor's degree in journalism with the University of Oklahoma and her doctorate in education with Vanderbilt University's Peabody College of Education.

Dr. Jones is both the first woman and the first person of color to be named president of Oklahoma City Community College, the fourth largest institution of higher learning in Oklahoma. With her appointment she also becomes the first black woman to be named president of any non-HBCU educational institution in the state of Oklahoma.

Dr. Jones has received numerous recognitions and honors for her leadership, character, and professional and personal achievements. In 2022, Dr. Jones was named as a Hundred Magazine honoree. In 2022, she was named as one of The Journal Record's Book-of-Lists Power Players; in 2020, she was named that publication's Woman of the Year; and that same year, was inducted into the publication's distinguished Circle of Excellence. In 2021, American Mothers, Inc., named Dr. Jones the National Mother of the Year, as well as the Oklahoma Mother of the Year. She is also the 2020 recipient of the HBCU Philanthropy Advancement Leader Award, and the 2018 Perry Publishing and Broadcasting Woman of the Year.

University of Phoenix MBA programs continue to feature practitioner perspective and courses are taught by faculty with an average of 28 years of industry experience. In addition to the traditional MBA program that Dr. Jones completed, University of Phoenix now also offers the competency-based Master of Business Administration (MBA-CB) degree program, intended to fast-track students who demonstrate on-the-job skills.

