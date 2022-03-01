My Code Adds W Code to its Suite of Digital Entities to Deliver Authentic Marketing to Multicultural Female Audiences

Launching W Code is the next step in My Code's mission to building a digital media company that enables brands to connect with a growing range of multicultural and diverse audiences

My Code, the digital media company that enables brands, agencies, publishers and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences, today announces the launch of W Code, a new entity for brands to deliver authentic messaging and content to the increasingly diverse profiles across female audiences. This new entity supports My Code's mission to reshape the future of media, by working with brands to ensure all women are accurately and genuinely represented.

W Code joins My Code's growing suite of established and notable Cultural and Affinity Codes inclusive of H Code, B Code, and A Code, reaching over 60 million Hispanic, Black, AAPI, and LGBTQ+ audiences. Its offerings include high impact media across audio, CTV, video and display, robust creative content solutions, and first-party data from My Code's Intelligence Center, which provides layers of audience insights to help brands better understand their target audience.

Bloomberg reported that women across all cultures drive 70-80% of all consumer purchasing decisions, highlighting their influence and strong buying power. The data shows that women are the primary buying decision makers for their households and brands are in need of impactful ways to effectively reach and engage with them across channels. W Code is specifically targeting brands within lifestyle, cooking, health and wellness, beauty and fashion, wedding, and parenting verticals, which are also the top content categories consumed by women.

"We're thrilled to add W Code to our collection of product offerings, to bring true stories of today's women to the forefront of brands' messaging, content, and marketing campaigns,'' states Jennifer White, COO at My Code. "Brands must put in the work to understand the nuanced differences across female audiences and mold their messaging accordingly, so women are approached in the thoughtful ways they deserve."

"Creating W Code was a natural next step for My Code since our expertise in multicultural markets has offered us immense insight into female audiences across backgrounds, age, life stages, location, education level, and more," says Callan Lanza, Senior Director of Ad Product Marketing at My Code. "We're excited to share this offering with brands to help them better recognize and appreciate the various attitudes and needs of women in order to deepen the consumer relationship with them."

My Code's experience working with multicultural audiences equips the team with the unique understanding of the cultural differences between Hispanic, Black, Asian, and LGBTQ+ women and how brands can best engage with them. It empowers advertisers to accurately identify, reach and connect with consumers across 780+ publisher sites. At launch, W Code's network of premium publisher partners include Little Things, Hometalk, UpStyle, Scary Mommy, Tastemade.com, Maternity Week, Cafe Mom, Mommy Poppins, DC Urban Mom, and more.

For Women's History Month, W Code is working with brands to authentically celebrate women's achievements and the impact they have and are making to society. Its goal is to help brands move away from outdated and stereotypical storylines around women, and instead, showcase today's true female audiences. Beyond this month, W Code will continue to guide brands in reaching and engaging with U.S. female consumers across it's diverse publisher network and female-led content.

To learn more about W Code, please visit mycodemedia.com.

About My Code

My Code is a digital media company that enables brands, agencies, publishers, and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes, My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, and AAPI consumers with unmatched authenticity. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. Having evolved from its Hispanic-centric origins, My Code is now a robust, minority-dominant organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences it represents. Its purpose-driven media marketplace allows advertisers to easily invest in minority-owned and led publishers, creators, and producers. Today, My Code's employee base is 85% multicultural, 70% Hispanic/Latinx, and 50% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

