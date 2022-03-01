Hims & Hers Appoints Uber Vet Amee Parekh as SVP of Human Resources

Parekh brings experience scaling high-growth companies & adds to recent leadership appointments as Hims & Hers continues to post strong growth

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (("Hims &, Hers", NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has appointed Uber veteran Amee Parekh as the company's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Parekh brings a background helping high-growth companies scale and is the latest leadership appointment as Hims & Hers continues to post rapid growth.

Parekh joins Hims & Hers from Uber, where she led human resources for UberEats U.S. and Canada. At Uber, Parekh helped to build career and leadership capabilities at an accelerated pace during a period of rapid growth – a skill set ideally suited to Hims & Hers, which continues to post strong growth. In 2021, Hims & Hers grew revenues by 83% year-over-year to $271.9 million. In Q42021, the company grew member subscriptions by 95% year-over-year to 609,000. Q4 2021 and full year 2021 earnings results can be found here.

Prior to Uber, Parekh was Human Resources Director for Expedia group's eCommerce Platforms division. Expedia is the parent company of Expedia.com, Hotels.com, vrbo.com, and Orbitz.com. Previously, she held human resources leadership roles at IBM and Laureate Education. She is a contributor to Forbes on Human Resources Practices and an executive on their Human Resources Council. Parekh received her Master's Degree from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations and undergraduate degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai, India.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Hims & Hers family and to help build a workplace where people can do the best work of their careers," said Parekh. "Hims & Hers has been successful because they have been agile and nimble with a strong bias to action, driving towards a new vision for healthcare that is designed for a new generation of consumers. My role will be to nurture this culture, build structure, and enable further growth."

Parekh is the latest leadership appointment by Hims & Hers, including Chief Financial Officer Yemi Okupe and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Jay Spitzer.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

