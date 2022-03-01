Nations Lending Hits Southern Nevada with New Las Vegas Branch

Anne and Jim Bell named managers of new location
Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, today announced the launch of its latest branch in Las Vegas. The company has hired 16-year mortgage lending pros Anne and Jim Bell. The Bells will report to Regional Manager Mike Towery.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005023/en/
Anne Bell (Photo: Business Wire)
The Bells have long been top performers in the Las Vegas market. They come to Nations from Planet Home Lending and were previously with imortgage/loanDepot for more than nine years.
"Nations offers an incredibly supportive environment for originators who are looking to build a business rather than simply produce," said Anne Bell. "You get the sense that the company doesn't just want the branch to succeed. They're also interested in seeing you hit your full potential on an individual level."
"Anne and Jim bring unique insight and vast experience to the Las Vegas market, and I believe in their ability to navigate us to the top. Their network and local insight will be tremendously valuable to our company," said Mike Towery. "At Nations, we provide our branches with exceptional support and work closely with them to ensure their success." Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights.
For more information, please visit www.nationslending.com.
About Nations Lending
Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.
