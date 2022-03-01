CCC Receives 2022 Top Workplaces USA National Award

Employer Recognition Program Recognizes Organizations Across the Country

That Have Built Exceptional Workplace Cultures

CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, has earned a 2022 Top Workplaces USA national award from Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence. This employer recognition program recognizes organizations across the country that have built exceptional workplace cultures.

The Top Workplaces USA national award is open to organizations with 150 or more U.S. employees. Nominated companies are evaluated based on results from Energage's anonymous, research-based employee engagement survey that is powered by findings from 15 years of research and data from more than 23 million employees across 70,000 organizations.

"The companies recognized as Top Workplaces have high performance, people-first cultures," said Greg Barnett, Ph.D., Chief People Scientist, Energage. "These companies are successful because they put their people at the center of all they do. By prioritizing the employee experience, they are known to out-produce, out-innovate, and out-deliver the competition."

CCC was recently named one of the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts, a Top Workplace for Remote Work as part of the 2021 Culture Excellence Awards, and one of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe and The Commonwealth Institute.

"CCC team members are part of something meaningful – helping those who conduct and publish research with innovative licensing and technology solutions," said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. "At CCC, we care about each other and our clients, and it's wonderful for our community of employees to be recognized."

About CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

