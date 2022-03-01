Rapaport Press Release: Sentiment Softens Despite Diamond Price Rise

1 ct. RAPI +5.6% in February
Diamond prices increased in February as higher rough costs forced manufacturers to raise their polished valuations. The market is being supported by US demand, but economic and geopolitical uncertainty have generated cautious sentiment in the trade.
The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat diamonds gained 5.6% in February and was up 12.9% since the beginning of the year as of March 1.
|RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™)
|
February
|
Year to date
Jan. 1 to Mar. 1
|
Year on year
Mar. 1, 2021, to Mar. 1, 2022
|RAPI 0.30 ct.
|
5.9%
|
6.9%
|
5.6%
|RAPI 0.50 ct.
|
6.9%
|
10.4%
|
12.7%
|RAPI 1 ct.
|
5.6%
|
12.9%
|
32.3%
|RAPI 3 ct.
|
5.7%
|
13.2%
|
34.6%
|
© Copyright 2022 by Rapaport USA Inc.
High US inflation, the promise of interest-rate hikes and the lingering coronavirus pandemic are fueling doubt and weighing on consumer sentiment. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and US sanctions on Alrosa have brought additional fragility to the market.
The sanctions, which target Alrosa's ability to obtain credit, also saw Russian banks removed from international payment schemes. Delayed money transfers to Alrosa will likely disrupt supply from the miner — the world's largest volume producer — and may result in rough shortages.
Scarcities were already apparent in February before the Ukraine crisis as lower production and structural changes to how rough is distributed has affected the secondary market. Rough on the dealer market and at auctions was selling at high double-digit premiums compared to De Beers' January prices. Demand was robust at the February sight where De Beers raised prices for smaller goods an estimated 5%. Auction prices softened later in the month.
Rough-market trends drove expectations for higher polished prices. Some polished suppliers were hesitant to sell as they anticipated inventory valuations would rise further. Buyers became more restrained toward the end of February due to concerns about rising prices along with economic factors affecting consumer confidence. Initial reports from China signaled a more prudent consumer environment during the Lunar New Year.
Momentum has continued for the diamond industry in 2022 following the strong growth experienced last year. However, the market is fragile due to the volatile supply situation and weakening consumer sentiment. The lack of clarity about the market is adding caution.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005791/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.