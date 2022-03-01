WEKA Appoints Nilesh Patel as Chief Product Officer

WEKA, the Data Platform for AI company, today announced that Nilesh Patel has joined as its first Chief Product Officer. Reporting to CEO and co-founder Liran Zvibel, Patel will be responsible for developing WEKA's mid-to-long term product and solutions roadmap and driving associated technology alliances and services delivery as the company enters hypergrowth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Nilesh Patel to WEKA at this pivotal moment in our trajectory," said Zvibel. "Nilesh brings a wealth of experience in addressing underserved and emerging use cases for key enterprise verticals, understands how to build platforms and ecosystems, and has deep domain expertise in data infrastructure and information security. He will be an invaluable asset as we continue advancing the WEKA® platform to help our customers take their enterprise AI and data science initiatives to the next level."
A veteran of the information technology industry, Patel brings more than 30 years of experience to WEKA, having served in several product management and marketing leadership roles with Intel, NetApp, and Palo Alto Networks, among others. He joins WEKA from Digital14, where he was executive vice president of the company's Secure Solutions business unit, managing a portfolio of communication and data management solutions built on an encrypted, zero trust security platform. Patel earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Shivaji University and Louisiana State University, respectively.
"Enterprise AI and hybrid cloud are the next frontier of innovation and business transformation - WEKA is making it possible for anyone to harness it," Patel said. "In my experience, the siloed data infrastructures of the past cannot address the future needs of AI/ML powered enterprise workloads. It's an exciting time to be joining WEKA's talented team and I look forward to helping to shape future generations of the WEKA Data Platform for AI."
About WEKA
WEKA® is the leading data platform for achieving first-to-market results with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Optimized for hybrid cloud and edge environments, WEKA's advanced architecture helps to solve complex data challenges and deliver truly epic performance at scale. The world's largest AI projects run on WEKA: eight of the Fortune 50 use the WEKA Data Platform for AI to fuel innovation and discovery today. WEKA is backed by nine world-class strategic investors, including Hitachi, HPE and NVIDIA. For more information, visit https://www.weka.io.
Connect with WEKA: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
WEKA and the WEKA logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005236/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.