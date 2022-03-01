WEKA Appoints Nilesh Patel as Chief Product Officer

WEKA, the Data Platform for AI company, today announced that Nilesh Patel has joined as its first Chief Product Officer. Reporting to CEO and co-founder Liran Zvibel, Patel will be responsible for developing WEKA's mid-to-long term product and solutions roadmap and driving associated technology alliances and services delivery as the company enters hypergrowth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nilesh Patel to WEKA at this pivotal moment in our trajectory," said Zvibel. "Nilesh brings a wealth of experience in addressing underserved and emerging use cases for key enterprise verticals, understands how to build platforms and ecosystems, and has deep domain expertise in data infrastructure and information security. He will be an invaluable asset as we continue advancing the WEKA® platform to help our customers take their enterprise AI and data science initiatives to the next level."

A veteran of the information technology industry, Patel brings more than 30 years of experience to WEKA, having served in several product management and marketing leadership roles with Intel, NetApp, and Palo Alto Networks, among others. He joins WEKA from Digital14, where he was executive vice president of the company's Secure Solutions business unit, managing a portfolio of communication and data management solutions built on an encrypted, zero trust security platform. Patel earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Shivaji University and Louisiana State University, respectively.

"Enterprise AI and hybrid cloud are the next frontier of innovation and business transformation - WEKA is making it possible for anyone to harness it," Patel said. "In my experience, the siloed data infrastructures of the past cannot address the future needs of AI/ML powered enterprise workloads. It's an exciting time to be joining WEKA's talented team and I look forward to helping to shape future generations of the WEKA Data Platform for AI."

