Summit Health Adds Medical Associates, Expanding Primary Care in New York

Summit Health today announced the addition of Medical Associates, a multispecialty medical group that provides the best in primary and preventive care in Queens, New York and throughout Long Island. Founded in 2003, Medical Associates brings 23 board-certified physicians to Summit Health with locations in Bayside, Patchogue, Hauppauge, Mt. Sinai, Selden, Huntington, Massapequa, and Levittown. As part of the acquisition, Medical Associates Founder Dr. Rajesh Raina is retiring.

With the addition of Medical Associates, Summit Health extends its integrated health care network on Long Island with high quality services including CityMD Urgent Care, Primary Care, Allergy and Immunology, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), General and Vascular Surgery, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Audiology.

The integration of Medical Associates comes on the heels of Summit Health's expansion into Manhattan with new offices in the Upper West Side and Union Square, which provide multispecialty care for adults and children.

"We are thrilled to welcome Medical Associates to Summit Health," said Dan Frogel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, New York Region at Summit Health. "They bring with them a wide range of multispecialty and primary care services including allergy testing, annual physicals, cardiology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, endocrinology and more. Together we can offer patients our commitment to a simplified health care experience that's intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive."

For a full list of Medical Associates services and providers, please visit this page on our website.

