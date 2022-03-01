Trinity Life Sciences Announces the Expansion of Its Pricing & Market Access Offerings

Senior Partner Monica Martin De Bustamante to Head Up Function

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, announced the significant expansion of its pricing and market access offerings. Leading the function, newly named Evidence, Value, Access & Pricing (EVAP), is Senior Partner Monica Martin De Bustamante. Ms. Martin De Bustamante had joined Trinity in October 2021 through the acquisition of CBPartners, a company she founded.

The expanded team is made up of both functional experts as well as a talented pool of centralized staff who work across project types. The two segments include:

Evidence Strategy – provides end-to-end evidence strategy and planning, execution of publication-grade studies and pull-through to scientific dissemination.

Value, Access and Pricing – delivers innovative and locally-nuanced global solutions for value, market access and pricing development and execution support.

"Ensuring reimbursement and patient access to treatments is a multifaceted process. The newly expanded EVAP function within Trinity is designed to help clients sift through the complexity and achieve a clear path forward," said Monica Martin de Bustamante, Senior Partner, Evidence, Value, Access & Pricing. "Our global expertise is supported by our knowledge resource hubs in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Asia-Pacific regions allowing us to provide best-in-class work for our clients in evidence generation, value demonstration, health economics/outcomes research (HEOR), access and pricing."

