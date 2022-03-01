Global AV Software Company ADASTEC Locates U.S. Headquarters in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor SPARK and Detroit Regional Partnership Providing Business Development and Talent Assistance to Accelerate Growth

ADASTEC has chosen to locate its U.S. headquarters at the SPARK Central Innovation Center as the company looks for a permanent location in the region. ADASTEC chose Ann Arbor because of the incredible amount of mobility innovation happening here and the support for future growth available throughout its robust tech ecosystem.

"Having a permanent headquarter location here in the Ann Arbor region is a benefit to ADASTEC because of its proximity to U-M and MSU," explained Ann Arbor SPARK's director of mobility programs, Komal Doshi. "The company's future growth is dependent on access to business development opportunities and finding talent, so there's no better place than Ann Arbor for it to grow its roots. What's particularly exciting for our ecosystem here is that ADASTEC joins a growing list of foreign companies that recognize the assets this region offers and want to be part of it all."

ADASTEC CEO Dr. Ali Peker added, "We believe that Michigan is one of the best locations to be for mobility and automotive industry. There are excellent opportunities in Michigan as economic development corporations, associations, and chambers. Michiganders greet us warmly at all times and have always supported us without any expectations. We are happy to be in Ann Arbor and to take our place in the heart of the automotive industry innovations."

ADASTEC has developed flowride.ai, a SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform for commercial vehicles. The company has deployed a test of its technology on Michigan State University's (MSU) campus in East Lansing, made possible through a collaboration with the state of Michigan and bus manufacturer Karsan. MSU will officially deploy the bus after completing intense on-campus testing and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration validation of the bus, route and infrastructure.

Ann Arbor SPARK and its partners at the Detroit Regional Partnership have also connected ADASTEC to University of Michigan's Mcity Tech Lab Program where a four-member student team will be working with them to create a sensor fusion architecture for enhanced perception in adverse weather conditions. Their work will also incorporate new and existing multiple sensors designed to improve safety and the overall capabilities of the autonomous bus in all environments.

ADASTEC is also planning to leverage testing and validation opportunities through the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Mich. and capture the performance of the system in different scenarios. Ann Arbor SPARK, the Detroit Regional Partnership, and ADASTEC are aggressively pursuing additional partnerships to help further the company's operations in the region.

Ann Arbor SPARK will host ADASTEC at the virtual A2Mobility Tech Meetup on April 21, where they will share more about their technology and their growth plans. The company currently has five employees locally with plans to double their team here in the next year.

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.

About ADASTEC

ADASTEC delivers SAE Level-4 Automated Driving Software Platform for commercial vehicles to enable OEMs to develop modern, automated, shared, and connected commercial vehicles. ADASTEC flowride.ai SAE Level-4 Automated Driving Software Platform integrated buses are on public roads in 5 countries in Europe & North America.

flowride.ai is designed with the fusion of different high-precision sensors available in the global market and complies with safety standards and regulations.

ADASTEC has technology and operation offices in the US plus an R&D and EU Operations office in Turkey. For more information, visit www.adastec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005257/en/