BTIG Investment Banking Division Adds Healthcare Specialist Jared Sender, MD

BTIG announced today that Jared Sender, MD has joined the firm as a Managing Director within its Healthcare Investment Banking division. Dr. Sender will focus on investment banking opportunities across the healthcare industry.

Dr. Sender is uniquely positioned to evaluate multiple facets of the healthcare universe as a result of his experiences working various positions in the investment community as well as holding leadership roles at both a U.S. municipal healthcare system and a Medicaid Health Plan in New York State. In his new role, Dr. Sender will focus on business development, client relationship management, and structuring transactions across the rapidly growing healthcare space.

"Jared will add insight and knowledge to our healthcare team," noted Matt Clark, Head of Investment Banking. "As a medical doctor and institutional investor, Jared brings a deep understanding of the industry, considerable financial and corporate strategy experience, along with a broad professional network that will enhance our efforts to serve clients across the healthcare spectrum."

Most recently, Dr. Sender was Head of Healthcare Investing for Sender Company & Partners. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Vice President within Value Based Payment Initiatives at Fidelis Care. Dr. Sender was also a Senior Director within Population Health & Healthcare Transformation at NYC Health and Hospitals. Earlier in his career, he led healthcare investments and research at Exis Capital. Dr. Sender began his career as an Equity Research Analyst at Merrill Lynch.

"We are excited to welcome Jared to BTIG. We believe we will be well-positioned with Jared's expertise to support the goals of our corporate and institutional clients," said K.C. Stone, Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at BTIG.

BTIG Investment Banking facilitates advisory services for growth-oriented companies. Assignments vary across equity capital markets, debt capital advisory, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic advisory. Coverage spans across consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate and technology sectors.

