Turtle Beach Reveals the New Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Gaming Headsets

The New Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Adds the Flexibility to Use Across Multiple Platforms and a Whopping 48+ Hour Battery Life

Leading gaming accessories provider Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR today unveiled the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB as the newest entries to the brand's best-selling Stealth 600 series wireless gaming headsets. Using the latest latency-free, lossless wireless connectivity technology, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX provides multiplatform capability to connect to even more gaming systems, like Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One or PS5™ and PS4™, plus Nintendo Switch™ or PC. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX also takes battery life to new heights with a whopping 48+ hours per charge. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB delivers an immersive wireless gaming audio experience with 24+ hours of battery life. These upgrades complement the headset's ability to deliver the powerful 3D spatial surround sound* and unmatched comfort that's made the Stealth 600 headsets best-selling products since their debut.

The new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX adds the flexibility to use across multiple platforms and a whopping 48+ hour battery life (Photo: Business Wire)

"We've redesigned our ultra-popular Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headsets so gamers can connect to more devices and play longer while keeping the powerful sound, crystal-clear chat, and plush comfort that has made these a best-seller," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "We're always listening to feedback from our fans and the community, and today gamers are playing more games than ever before, and on multiple systems. With our new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, gamers can easily switch between different platforms and use proprietary Turtle Beach features like our Superhuman Hearing® sound setting to stay alive longer and win more games."

Since their August 2020 launch, Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Gen 2 has been THE #1 best-selling headset series. Additionally, in November 2021 TechRadar named the Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox as one of its Top Xbox One Gaming Headsets, saying, "Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Gen 2 delivers exceptional bang for your buck, thanks to its excellent sound quality and robust features."

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB come in a variety of colorways. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX will be available in Black, Midnight Red, or Arctic Camo for a MSRP of $129.99, and the Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB will be available in Black or White and maintains the best-selling model's $99.99 MSRP.

The Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB are available for pre-order today at participating retailers in the UK and Europe, with plans to launch in those territories on April 3, 2022. The Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB will be available for pre-order in the U.S. on April 3, 2022 and are planned to launch in May 2022. The PlayStation versions of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB are scheduled to launch later in 2022.

Full details on Turtle Beach's all-new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB follow:

Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX wireless multiplatform gaming headset delivers incredible battery life and high-quality game audio. A monster 48+ hour battery life keeps the headset going for days while a low-latency, lossless connection to your game system is handled by Turtle Beach's proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter. With the simple flip of a switch, players can select their favorite game system and experience immersive, 3D spatial surround sound* through large and powerful 50mm speakers, and crystal-clear chat with the Gen 2's flip-to-mute microphone. Soft, ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions offer plush comfort, and easy access controls let players adjust their settings and activate features like Superhuman Hearing for a proven competitive advantage. Available in Black, Midnight Red, or Arctic Camo for a MSRP of $129.99.

Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless amplified headset delivers high-quality game audio & chat on Xbox or PlayStation. A long-lasting 24+ hour battery means less charging and more gaming while a low-latency, lossless connection is handled by Turtle Beach's proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter. Players will experience immersive, 3D spatial surround sound* through 50mm speakers, and crystal-clear chat through the Gen 2's flip-to-mute microphone. Soft, ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions offer plush comfort, and easy access controls let players adjust their settings and activate features like Superhuman Hearing for a proven competitive advantage. Available in Black or White for a MSRP of $99.99.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

*3D spatial surround sound for Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB is provided through the connected game console or PC.

