Atlantis Gaming Corp. Issues Shareholder Letter

CEO Summarizes 2021 achievements and updates shareholders on initiatives for 2022
Atlantis Gaming Corporation ATIG, ("AGC" or "The Company"), a company specializing in the development of casino and sports betting games, casino management, slot machine software and land-based casino development, today issues a letter to shareholders.
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
The past year has been transformative for AGC. We have accomplished important milestones which are necessary for executing on our corporate strategy. As we transition from 2021, I want to take a moment to summarize these accomplishments and announce our initiatives for 2022 to increase shareholder value and continue executing on our strategy.
2021 Accomplishments:
- Regained Pink-current status with OTC Markets
- Renamed "Atlantis Internet Group" to "Atlantis Gaming Corporation"
- Announced a strategic initiative to merge the assets of Atlantis Gaming Corporation Delaware and Atlantis & Partners LLC into Atlantis Gaming Corporation Nevada (ATIG). Those assets include the Kenner Laketown Project and the Ask-a-Pro version of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Fantasy Sports
- Atlantis & Partners LLC signed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with The City of Kenner and obtained the rights to a ninety-nine (99) year lease to develop the Laketown project, a world-class music and sports-themed resort destination including condos, shopping and an amphitheater on 40 waterfront acres on Lake Pontchartrain
- NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon joined our Board of Directors
- Director Roy Jones Jr was announced as an Inductee for Class of 2022 into the International Boxing Hall of Fame
2022 Strategic Initiatives:
- Finalize the merger of Atlantis Gaming Corporation Delaware and Atlantis & Partners LLC into Atlantis Gaming Corporation Nevada - Q2, 2022
- Submit application for Sports Book license in the state of Louisiana - Q2, 2022
- Launch Daily Fantasy Sports - Q2, 2022
- Strategic iGaming and Sports Betting technology investments and partnerships - Q2, 2022
- Break ground on our Laketown Project - Q2, 2022
We will keep you updated on our progress through official press releases. Thank you for being an AGC shareholder. We wish you and yours a healthy and prosperous 2022.
Sincerely,
Donald L. Bailey, Chief Executive Officer
About Atlantis Gaming Corporation:
Atlantis Internet Group (ATIG.PK) is a public Nevada corporation specializing in the development of casino games, casino management, slot machine software and land-based casino development. Our business objective is to create the first public gaming and entertainment corporation that offers musical products and sports related themes in the development of online gaming products, slot products and casinos. The Corporation offers a variety of gaming products from online casino games, casino management software, central server systems & slot machine software both to a United States and International gaming market. Our Corporation's management utilizes the experience of gaming executives from traditional land-based casinos. For more information, visit www.atlantisgamingcorporation.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.
