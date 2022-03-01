Atlantis Gaming Corp. Issues Shareholder Letter

CEO Summarizes 2021 achievements and updates shareholders on initiatives for 2022

Atlantis Gaming Corporation ATIG, ("AGC" or "The Company"), a company specializing in the development of casino and sports betting games, casino management, slot machine software and land-based casino development, today issues a letter to shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

The past year has been transformative for AGC. We have accomplished important milestones which are necessary for executing on our corporate strategy. As we transition from 2021, I want to take a moment to summarize these accomplishments and announce our initiatives for 2022 to increase shareholder value and continue executing on our strategy.

2021 Accomplishments:

Regained Pink-current status with OTC Markets

Renamed "Atlantis Internet Group" to "Atlantis Gaming Corporation"

Announced a strategic initiative to merge the assets of Atlantis Gaming Corporation Delaware and Atlantis & Partners LLC into Atlantis Gaming Corporation Nevada (ATIG). Those assets include the Kenner Laketown Project and the Ask-a-Pro version of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Fantasy Sports

Atlantis & Partners LLC signed a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with The City of Kenner and obtained the rights to a ninety-nine (99) year lease to develop the Laketown project, a world-class music and sports-themed resort destination including condos, shopping and an amphitheater on 40 waterfront acres on Lake Pontchartrain

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon joined our Board of Directors

Director Roy Jones Jr was announced as an Inductee for Class of 2022 into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

2022 Strategic Initiatives:

Finalize the merger of Atlantis Gaming Corporation Delaware and Atlantis & Partners LLC into Atlantis Gaming Corporation Nevada - Q2, 2022

Submit application for Sports Book license in the state of Louisiana - Q2, 2022

Launch Daily Fantasy Sports - Q2, 2022

Strategic iGaming and Sports Betting technology investments and partnerships - Q2, 2022

Break ground on our Laketown Project - Q2, 2022

We will keep you updated on our progress through official press releases. Thank you for being an AGC shareholder. We wish you and yours a healthy and prosperous 2022.

Sincerely,

Donald L. Bailey, Chief Executive Officer

About Atlantis Gaming Corporation:

