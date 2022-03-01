Carmen Chubb Joins Columbia Residential as President

Brings Proven Track Record of Leadership in Affordable Housing

Columbia Residential, a leading affordable housing developer, owner, and manager, announced today that Carmen Chubb has joined the leadership team as President. Ms. Chubb will be responsible for managing development and asset management and housing preservation divisions of the company.

"This is an important milestone for our company," said Jim Grauley, CEO. "Carmen brings her superb reputation, leadership skills, and track record in affordable housing and community development to Columbia Residential, where she can have a direct impact on so many communities and residents we serve. She is uniquely qualified to help us further propel our mission and vision for delivering quality affordable housing in the southern United States."

"This is an exciting moment for us as we celebrate a new chapter for our leadership team," said Aaron Swain, President of Property Management and Operations. Carmen is my Leadership Atlanta class of 2022 classmate and I am honored to now work alongside Carmen and Jim to further enhance the legacy established by our esteemed founder, Noel Khalil. All we do is rooted in honoring this wonderful person and his commitment to serving people first."

Carmen Chubb has a proven track record of leadership in large complex organizations serving the community. Having recently served as Chief of Staff for former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and as a former Deputy Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, during her 25-year career, she has overseen statewide policy, programs, and financing resources for affordable housing, including HUD and Treasury funding, Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), and Mortgage Revenue Bonds. She is also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for leadership in affordable housing from Smith's Research and Gradings.

"I am honored to join the leadership team of a company that has done so much to transform affordable housing in Atlanta and across the country," said Carmen Chubb, President. "Quality affordable housing is my passion, and I look forward to working with Jim, Aaron, and the entire Columbia team to build upon Columbia's success of developing affordable housing communities that will have a lasting impact for generations to come."

About Columbia Residential

Founded in 1991 by the late Noel Khalil, Columbia Residential is an award-winning Atlanta-based developer, owner, and manager of affordable and mixed-income housing. Having just celebrated its 30th anniversary, the company manages just over 10,000 affordable and mixed-income housing apartments in Georgia, Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Colorado. Columbia also maintains an active development pipeline, building and delivering high quality, sustainable developments. In 2022, this includes completion of seven (7) new or renovated communities, totaling over 1,200 apartment homes, and starting six (6) new communities with 768 units during the course of the year. Columbia Residential makes a lasting commitment to each community it plans, builds, and manages by providing a continuum of stewardship that powers long-term investments. The company's unique approach to property management includes an innovative model for resident services, including comprehensive on-site programming along with additional resources provided through strategic partnerships with local entities that foster a strong home life and growth mindset for every resident. For more information, please visit https://www.columbiares.com.

