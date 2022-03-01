Allison Transmission to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. ALSN, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences:
- G. Frederick Bohley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, and Raymond Posadas, Managing Director of Investor Relations, will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The management team will present in-person at 11:00 a.m. EST.
- David S. Graziosi, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and G. Frederick Bohley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference, to be held at The Landmark Hotel in London on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The management team will present virtually at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1:05 p.m. GMT).
The presentation materials and webcasts will be available on the Allison Transmission website at http://ir.allisontransmission.com/. A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 12 months.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission ALSN is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005367/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.