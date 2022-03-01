WiTricity Named Electric Vehicle Association's Business of the Year for 2021

EV wireless charging company has been recognized for its mission to educate consumers on and accelerate the adoption of EVs

WiTricity, the leader and pioneer in wireless charging for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it has been named Business of the Year for 2021 by the Electric Vehicle Association (EVA). EVA recognized WiTricity as a leader in the EV space working to educate the public on the advantages of EV ownership and the future of autonomous vehicles.

The EVA is North America's leading volunteer organization that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles by supporting its 100 chapters and thousands of members as they educate their communities about the benefits of driving electric. The EVA Business of the Year award recognizes the companies who contributed to its mission of educating the public about the benefits of EVs.

WiTricity was honored with this award for its research that aimed to understand what it will take for mass adoption of EVs by consumers. The company commissioned a research study with TideWatch Partners, an independent market research firm, in October 2021 to survey more than 1,000 U.S.-based adult EV owners, EV intenders (those intending to purchase an EV in the next 18 months), and EV considerers (those intending to purchase an EV in the next 5 years). The study found that education, experience, and better charging options will propel EV adoption amongst U.S. consumers – like wireless charging. This research is critical for moving EVs forward as it provides those in the transportation ecosystem with a better understanding of what consumers are looking for. The research revealed:

Eighty-one percent of consumers are very or extremely interested in EV wireless charging

Consumers believe wireless charging makes EV charging easier (72%), more convenient (68%), and most (63%) say they'd like to see it in public EV charging stations

All consumer segments were more likely to purchase a new EV were wireless charging to be a feature, but the increase was most marked among the EV considerers: their likelihood to purchase an EV increased by 68%

"It's an honor to be named Business of the Year by the Electric Vehicle Association who shares our goal to increase EV adoption," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "WiTricity wireless EV charging can help drive the next wave of EV buyers by making the ownership experience better. Just park and charge."

"Educating the public on the benefits of EVs is critical to accelerating adoption," said Elaine Borseth, President of the Electric Vehicle Association. "WiTricity has shown a commitment to this cause, and we're thankful for all the work they're doing to uncover what will make EVs more attractive for consumers."

WiTricity recently announced plans to offer an aftermarket wireless charging upgrade solution for owners of select EV models, starting with a limited beta in the U.S. in 2022, called WiTricity Halo™ Charging. This will ultimately push commercialization and give EV drivers an end-to-end, hassle-free charging experience. To stay informed on WiTricity Halo, sign up here. For more information about WiTricity, click here. To view WiTricity's survey, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005159/en/