Worldwide Hormones Industry to 2027 - Featuring Allergan, Bayers and Ferring Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Hormones Market size was estimated at USD 3,802.98 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,519.08 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.19% to reach USD 13,000.34 million by 2027.

The Global Hormones Market size was estimated at USD 3,802.98 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,519.08 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.19% to reach USD 13,000.34 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hormones Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hormones Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hormones Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hormones Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hormones Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hormones Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hormones Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hormones Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about menopausal signs and related treatment

Rising geriatric population and hormonal imbalance disorders

Growing number of product launches of growth hormone

Restraints

High cost of hormone treatment

Opportunities

Advancements in hormone replacements

Increasing investments and collaborations in hormone replacement therapies

Challenges

Adverse health effects of hormone treatment

Companies Mentioned

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Allergan Inc.

American Regent, Inc.

Bayers AG

BIOSTATION

BioTE Medical

Defy Medical LLC

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Full Life Wellness Center

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co. LTD

InMode Ltd.

McGuff Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MERCK KGAA

NextGenRx Compounding Pharmacy

Novartis AG

Noven Therapeutics, LLC.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Nueva Aesthetics

Opt Health

Orion Pharma AB

Pfizer Inc.

Slayback Pharma LLC

