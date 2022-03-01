Envestnet to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Envestnet, Inc. ENV, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:
- On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at The JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The discussion will begin at 11:30AM ET.
- On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The discussion will begin at 9:50AM ET.
- On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 10:25AM ET.
Investors and interested parties can access the presentations by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.envestnet.com/.
About Envestnet
Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. ENV. Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies including: 18 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.
For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.
