Citrix® Named to Cloud 500

Hybrid work is fast becoming the model of choice for companies around the world. And Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS is among the top providers in enabling it. The company today announced that it has been named to the Cloud 500, a ranking published by Apps Run the World, a leading technology market-research company devoted to the applications space.

"As employees behave more like digital nomads, digital workspace has evolved to cover solutions that deliver unified cloud services to users anywhere for conducting critical business processes around the clock with uncompromising online protection, transformational network infrastructure and purpose-built work experience," said Albert Pang, President, Apps Run the World. "Citrix plays in all three areas including security, networking and digitized work experience."

Citrix Workspace™ cracked the top 100 on the Apps Run the World list, claiming the 80th spot.

As noted by the researchers who compiled the ranking, "Citrix is leveraging its decades of experience in delivering flexible work solutions to help organizations of all sizes across industries do it."

A Pioneer in Desktop Virtualization

Citrix pioneered desktop virtualization more than 30 years ago to simplify application delivery for IT and better serve the needs of then-emerging information workers who were increasingly calling for remote access to the resources they required to get work done.

At the Forefront of Cloud-Delivered Digital Workspaces

As the world transitions to the cloud and more flexible work and IT models, the company is again at the forefront, delivering a comprehensive platform from which companies can ensure reliable, secure, and high-performant access to all the systems and applications employees need to perform at their best, wherever they happen to be.

A Leader in Desktops as a Service

Leveraging Citrix Workspace and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™, the market-leading DaaS solution delivered as part of it, enterprises can serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools employees need to do their best work in a simple, unified experience and advance a zero-trust security model to ensure that corporate information and apps remain secure no matter where work is being done.

"To succeed in the new world of hybrid work, organizations must deliver a consistent, secure, and simplified work experience across every work channel, device, and work location," says Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix. "Citrix is committed to providing a comprehensive and integrated digital workspace platform that companies can use to do this, and we are pleased to be recognized by Apps Run the World for our efforts."

More than 400,000 companies around the world, including 99 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on Citrix digital workspace solutions to provide secure, reliable access to the applications and information their employees need to engage and be productive. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver.

Citrix CTXS builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

