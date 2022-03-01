Healthcare Workers Experiencing High Rates of Work-Related Injuries, According to New Ergotron Report

Survey of caregivers and HIT staff reveals employees are seeking updated equipment to alleviate workplace-related health problems

A new report from Ergotron highlights that as caregivers and healthcare IT (HIT) staff have dealt with longer shifts and increased patient loads due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are experiencing health issues related to ongoing stress and poor workplace ergonomics. Released today, "Caring for Healthcare Workers: How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the well-being and vibrancy of caregivers and non-clinical staff," reveals that 94% of healthcare employees reported a negative impact on their physical and/or mental well-being during the pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005421/en/

Ergotron survey of 500 caregivers and healthcare IT staff reveals employees seek updated equipment, better work-life balance to help alleviate workplace-related injury and stress. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey of 500 caregivers and HIT professionals in the U.S. was conducted on behalf of Ergotron by research firm Vanson Bourne and uncovers the perception of their organizations' COVID-19 response and their outlook on the work landscape going forward.

"Over the past two years, it's become increasingly clear how vital it is to prioritize the physical health and mental well-being of caregivers and HIT staff," said Chad Severson, CEO of Ergotron. "The burden placed on our healthcare workers during the pandemic cannot be understated, and finding ways for those employees to do their work safely and efficiently will be critical to retaining talent and providing effective patient care."

Caring for Healthcare Workers includes a number of key insights for healthcare leaders as they look to prioritize their staff and put strategies in place to better support their needs. Additional findings include:

Clinicians and HIT workers don't look forward to their workday. Less than a quarter of healthcare workers (22%) are excited to go to work, and this number drops to just 15% for caregivers.

Less than a quarter of healthcare workers (22%) are excited to go to work, and this number drops to just 15% for caregivers. Healthcare employees encounter high rates of workplace-related injury and worsening mental health. 42% of respondents report feeling physically exhausted and a quarter (25%) have more physical pain. Additionally, healthcare workers reported being more anxious (39%), burnt-out (36%) and depressed (29%).

42% of respondents report feeling physically exhausted and a quarter (25%) have more physical pain. Additionally, healthcare workers reported being more anxious (39%), burnt-out (36%) and depressed (29%). Despite increased stress and uncertainty, caregivers and HIT teams experienced more connection to patients and co-workers. Over a third (35%) of respondents feel more connected to patients and co-workers, and 86% of caregivers feel valued by the patient population.

Over a third (35%) of respondents feel more connected to patients and co-workers, and 86% of caregivers feel valued by the patient population. Lack of access to ergonomic tools contributed to workplace injuries and health problems. 43% of caregivers and 70% of HIT staff reported experiencing work-related injuries or health problems related to repetitive stress or poor workplace ergonomics.

43% of caregivers and 70% of HIT staff reported experiencing work-related injuries or health problems related to repetitive stress or poor workplace ergonomics. To improve clinical and non-clinical staff's workplace well-being, consider updating workstations. The majority of respondents (95%) stated that having better, more ergonomic and mobile equipment could improve their health and well-being.

The majority of respondents (95%) stated that having better, more ergonomic and mobile equipment could improve their health and well-being. Telehealth has helped clinicians feel safer and more productive but has also led to a more sedentary workday. 87% of caregiver respondents report that they are concerned about the physical impacts of using telehealth technology more frequently.

"The pandemic caused the widespread adoption of telehealth for caregivers and HIT employees alike, changing the workplace overnight," said Maya Ram, clinical specialist at Ergotron. "While telehealth has provided new efficiencies for caregivers, it has also changed how they do their work. As a result, healthcare leaders need to ensure they address the physical impacts of the changing work landscape to maintain a healthy workforce."

More detailed findings from the survey can be found in Ergotron's eBook, "Caring for Healthcare Workers: How the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the well-being and vibrancy of caregivers and non-clinical staff," available here.

Methodology

Ergotron commissioned independent technology market research specialist Vanson Bourne to undertake the quantitative research upon which this report is based. A total of 500 healthcare sector workers based in the US were interviewed, split equally between caregivers (250) and HIT staff (250). Respondents were aged 18 and over, working full time in organizations of all sizes.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global leader in designing ergonomic solutions that connect people and technology to enhance human performance, health and happiness. Using the Technology of Movement™, Ergotron builds products and custom solutions that help people feel, fuel and enjoy a new sense of energy in healthcare, industrial and office settings, both at home and on-site.

Through its 40-year history, Ergotron has led the industry with innovative, professional-grade products and customer-obsessed service. The company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit® and CareFit™, and patented Constant Force™ and LiFeKinnex™ technologies. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ergotron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005421/en/