OmniSci Announces Rebrand to HEAVY.AI to Mark a New Era of Advanced Analytics for Time-sensitive Decision-making at Enterprise Scale

Rebrand Follows Corporate Achievements in 2021, Including Market Growth in Key Industries, Product Advancements, Strategic Partnerships and Key Executive Hires

OmniSci, an innovator in advanced analytics, announced its rebrand to HEAVY.AI as enterprises face a new era of challenges in leveraging their big location and time data to visualize and identify high-value business opportunities and risks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005398/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The pace of new digital data being created continues to skyrocket. According to IDC, the amount of digital data created over the next five years will be greater than twice the amount of data created since the advent of digital storage. And of this data, 80% is associated with time-based spatial information, which continually changes.

"Businesses were once challenged by how little data they had to make critical decisions," said Jon Kondo, HEAVY.AI CEO. "Now, data collection is ubiquitous with sensors, smart devices and satellites supplying an endless source of massive, complex, and often messy ‘heavy' datasets that include location, time and more. Coupled with the growth in data capture with more affordable data storage and readily available bandwidth to transport data, and the ‘big data' challenge gets turned on its head. The last piece of the puzzle: enterprises now need a way to analyze this data at scale, quickly."

The rebrand to HEAVY.AI comes after strong momentum for the company, including 60% growth and increased customer retention in telecommunications, energy, and geospatial industries, as well as the public sector. New customer logos include Charter Communications, IHS Markit, Orennia, Smart Communications, University of Missouri Civil & Environmental Engineering Department, Validere and more.

The company also expanded its executive team with a new CEO and made significant innovations to the platform with the launch of OmniSci Version 5.10 (now HEAVY.AI 5.10) and HEAVY.AI Free. 2021 also marked the beginning of HEAVY.AI's partnership with HPE, and integration with Lumi, Bain & Company's AI-powered analytical platform.

"Over the past year, we've witnessed data literacy within enterprises improve and business leaders work to capitalize on investment opportunities, avoid catastrophic risks, and better model future scenarios using AI and ML," said Kondo. "Heavy business challenges with heavy data calls for a solution that goes beyond the traditional BI and GIS tools available today. HEAVY.AI is powerful technology that takes diverse datasets at scale and delivers fast, contextual analysis by leveraging the massive parallelism of GPU and CPU hardware. We envision a world where decision makers can access critical, time-sensitive information from anywhere within milliseconds, when scale and accuracy are paramount."

Throughout 2021, HEAVY.AI was recognized by the industry for its innovative big data analytics solutions, winning a Business Intelligence Group 2021 BIG Innovation Award for offering the first platform to harness the massive parallel processing capabilities of modern GPU and CPU hardware. Brendan Hall Group also honored HEAVY.AI with the Gold Award for "Excellence in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation." Additionally, the company was selected for the insideBIGDATA IMPACT 50 List for Q1 2022 and received a SIIA CODiE Award for "Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution."

"With HEAVY.AI and Orennia's proprietary data and analytics, our customers can confidently make precise critical business decisions within minutes," said Ryan Benoit, CTO of Orennia. "HEAVY.AI's advanced visual analytics solution pulls our massive datasets of geospatial and time-series data into a single view with interactive, visual mapping to provide valuable insights nearly instantaneously. Now, our customers can make mission-critical decisions fast by leveraging the power of Orennia's data and analytics at enterprise scale."

To learn more about the HEAVY.AI platform and its capabilities, please visit: heavy.ai.

About HEAVY.AI

HEAVY.AI provides advanced analytics that empower businesses and the government to visualize high-value opportunities and risks hidden in their big location and time data. HEAVY.AI supports high-impact decisions in previously unimaginable timelines by harnessing the massive parallelism of modern GPU and CPU hardware. The analytics technology unifies today's exploding data volumes from multiple sources for a better immersive and real-time, interactive visual experience. It is available in the cloud and on-premises. HEAVY.AI originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), and is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital, and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about HEAVY.AI at heavy.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005398/en/