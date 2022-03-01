Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2020-2022 & 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall Asia-Pacific market for PAM solutions will be worth $920.6 million by 2025.
This study assesses the Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management (PAM) Market from 2020 to 2025.
PAM refers to technologies/solutions that help secure, control, manage, and monitor privileged access to critical assets to mitigate risks and maintain productivity. A PAM solution typically falls into two categories: Privileged Password & Session Management (PPSM) tools and Authorization/Delegation Management (ADM) tools that detect and manage security risks caused by privileged users.
Although the pandemic harmed the overall economy, the spending sentiment pertaining to cybersecurity solutions remained high. On the one hand, the management of privileged accounts has shifted from being mainly used to prevent potential insider threats to a broader meaning of prevention.
On the other hand, governments are enforcing stringent requirements for compliance, which will drive the demand- from government, BFSI, service providers, and other critical infrastructure providers - for solutions that not only protect the organization, its critical infrastructure, and its users but also ensure compliance with data security regulations.
The countries covered in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, and South Korea. A section on China is provided separately, as it is the APAC leader with a strong double-digit growth.
Owing to the fragmented nature of the market, there is a high degree of difference. Many Asia-Pacific countries have local PAM vendors with specific awareness and market share.
Companies mentioned in the competitive landscape are BeyondTrust, Broadcom, CyberArk, DBAPPSecurity, QIZHI, QiAnXin, NSFOCUS, ThycoticCentrify, NRI SecureTechnologies, NTT TechnoCross, AsiaInfo, ARCON, SBR-info, PLDSEC, Venustech, and others are covered in the competitive landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Privileged Access Management (PAM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PAM, APAC
- Scope of Analysis
- Definitions
- Customer Segmentation
- Product Segmentation
- Geographic Coverage
- Research Methodology
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment, APAC
- Revenue Share Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Share Analysis by Top Participant
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, China
- Key Growth Metrics for China
- Revenue Forecast for China
- Revenue Forecast by Product for China
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for China
4. Vendor Analysis, APAC
- BeyondTrust
- Broadcom
- CyberArk
- ManageEngine
- MasterSAM
- NRI SecureTechnologies, Ltd.
- NSFOCUS
- NTT TechnoCross
- One Identity
- QI-ANXIN GROUP
- Qizhi Technology
- SecureKI
- Venustech
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - PAM for Secure Cloud and OT Environments
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Centralized PAM Management for On-premises, Hybrid, or Multi-cloud Environments
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Integration of PAM with Other Security Technologies for a More Holistic Security Strategy
6. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryc204
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005779/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.