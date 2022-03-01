CareAllies to Participate in the CMS Innovation Center's Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model

Participation in the program will help providers meet the health care needs of Medicare beneficiaries.

CareAllies, a Cigna company that helps providers simplify and accelerate value-based care, today announced that it is contracting with health care providers to offer coordinated, value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Participation in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model makes it easier for providers to meet the health care needs of Medicare beneficiaries more effectively and expands CareAllies' national footprint of more than 60 provider groups managing care for nearly 500,000 patients.

The GPDC Model will enable CareAllies to build on its current success working with providers to enhance care and improve health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries through CMS' Shared Savings Program. The CMS model is designed to improve quality of care while further reducing expenditures for Medicare beneficiaries, especially those with complex, chronic conditions.

"Through this program, we will help providers manage their Medicare patients, so these patients can obtain better quality, more affordable care within the communities they live," said Rob Cetti, President of CareAllies. "At the end of the day, we want to simplify value-based care and empower providers to help as many patients as possible get the quality care they need, regardless of their circumstance. We've been proud of our ability to do that in the past and are looking forward to continuing to do so through this model."

Contracting directly through CareAllies Accountable Care Solutions, LLC, participating providers will serve Medicare beneficiaries across Texas and Arizona. Through this model, providers will collaborate with CareAllies, as well as community organizations, to better coordinate care, decrease burden and improve health across these regions.

The GPDC Model is the newest advanced alternative payment model from the CMS Innovation Center. Fifty-three entities participated in the model's first performance period, which began April 1, 2021. Information on the 2022 participating DCEs is available at Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model Participant Overview (cms.gov).

For more information on the GPDC model, visit the CMS website.

About CareAllies

Ranked the number one value-based care solution for physician organizations from 2018-2022 by Black Book Market Research, CareAllies works closely with physician entities and payers to accelerate the transition to value-based care models and help providers to manage the long-term health of their patients across multiple payers. CareAllies, a Cigna company, has more than 20 years of experience in delivering innovative value-based solutions driven by provider collaboration. CareAllies' provider engagement capabilities, clinical model, governance support, and analytics and reporting that leverage population health data are just a few of the ways CareAllies works together to optimize patient care and the connections between providers, patients and payers. The CareAllies team works side-by-side with providers around the country to improve health and affordability while enhancing the provider and patient experience, making health care better for everyone. To learn more about CareAllies, including links to follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, visit www.careallies.com.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

