Forward Risk Enhances Human Source Intelligence Offering with Senior Leadership Hire

Forward Risk & Intelligence LLC (http://forwardrisk.com), a Washington, DC-based corporate investigations, intelligence, and risk advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Jen Hoar has joined the firm as Managing Director. Jen, who brings nearly two decades of professional experience in reporting and investigations to the firm, will grow and develop Forward Risk's human source intelligence offering.

A former journalist, Jen first honed interviewing skills at news organizations such as ABC News, National Journal, and CBS News. She later worked with former CIA operations officials and prosecutors, among others, in corporate investigations and intelligence firms Crumpton Group and Investigative Group International, before starting her own firm, Sinclair Insight LLC. Jen was also a founding member of an investigative team at Facebook, where she worked on information warfare and election issues.

Human source intelligence is a crucial aspect of investigative work and will complement and supplement all of Forward Risk's service areas, from litigation and arbitration support to pre-investment due diligence. Collecting human intelligence requires functional expertise and sensitivity to both transparency and confidentiality. At Forward Risk, Jen will innovate how the firm leverages source intelligence to inform clients' complex decision-making.

"Jen is one of the best in the business, and with her sophisticated and client-centric approach to source intelligence, she's the right leader to help take our team to the next level," says Forward Risk Co-Founder and Partner Brendan Foo.

By applying her extensive and deep industry experience to her new position, Jen seeks to build upon the existing tradition of forward-thinking, thorough, and principled investigative work that defines Forward Risk.

"I'm thrilled to join Forward Risk and lead the expansion of the firm's human source intelligence capability, which I believe significantly augments the insight we provide to clients," says Jen. "Conducting sophisticated source work in-house, along with an already expansive suite of research and analysis offerings, will propel and differentiate us in the industry. I'm flattered and grateful to be a member of this team of multidisciplinary investigative talent."

About Forward Risk and Intelligence

Forward Risk is a corporate investigations, intelligence, and risk advisory firm headquartered in Washington, DC.

Our experienced and resourceful team conducts investigative due diligence, business intelligence research, risk assessments, candidate vetting, and other bespoke intelligence services for asset managers, private equity, law firms, multinational corporations, and political campaigns. No matter the engagement, our approach is value-oriented, and emphasizes results – through thorough research, sophisticated analysis, clear writing, and thoughtful presentation.

