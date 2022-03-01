Intellicheck to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Financial Results Conference Call March 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT
Intellicheck, Inc. IDN, an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions, will report financial results on March 9, 2022 for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
The Company will hold an earnings conference call on March 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.
A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13726737. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13726737. The replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until March 16, 2022.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck IDN is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-scale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005089/en/
