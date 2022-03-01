Alliance Data Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

The GEI provides insight into an opaque area of ESG data reporting

Company included on index for fourth-consecutive year

Alliance Data Systems Corporation ADS, a leading provider of tech-forward payment and lending solutions, today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

"To be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth-consecutive year is reflective of our deliberate effort to continually improve diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our business, said Ralph Andretta, president and chief executive officer, Alliance Data. "Alliance Data is a purpose-driven company committed to sustainable business practices that fuel our success and make our culture strong."

"We are proud to recognize Alliance Data and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

Alliance Data submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

