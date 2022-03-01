South Korea Plastic Waste Management Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "South Korean Plastic Waste Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research scope of this market analysis includes key trends shaping the global waste management market and their impact on the South Korean plastic waste management market, the forecast on the South Korean plastic waste generation forecast up to 2026 with key methods of its management, and an overview of recent legislation driving the transition of the plastic waste management market towards greater sustainability and circularity. It provides an analysis of plastic waste treatment and disposal trends by key region.
South Korea has one of the highest per capita plastic packaging consumption rates globally, as well as one of the highest rates of collection and recycling. The country is strongly pushing the circular economy of plastic recycling through new policies and initiatives and is building on country-wide programs, such as waste disposal fees based on volume, a deposit return system for plastic bottles, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and bans on particular single-use plastic items.
Stakeholders across the waste management value chain are deploying smart solutions to boost productivity, efficiency, and cost optimization, and to engage waste generators to support a circular economy approach with social responsibility.
The report also provides information on the value chain of plastic waste and an overview of key market players in the circular economy of plastic recycling in South Korea. The report also includes key growth opportunities dedicated to South Korea's plastic waste management.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the impact of the top three strategic imperatives on the South Korean plastic waste management market?
- How much plastic waste is generated and collected annually in South Korea, and what are the key technologies and solutions used for its collection and treatment?
- What is the regulatory framework around plastic waste in South Korea?
- What are the incentives and targets for recycling and incinerating plastic waste?
- What are the drivers and restraints impacting the development of South Korea's plastic waste management market?
- Who are the key stakeholders in the South Korean plastic waste value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Plastic Waste Management Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Plastic Waste Management Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Plastic Waste Management Market
- Country Overview and Key Metrics-South Korea
- Generated vs. Collected Plastic Waste Volume Forecast
- Source Segregation of Plastic Waste in South Korea-Typical Steps and Key Agencies/Companies Involved
- South Korean Plastic Waste Management by Process
- Overview of Waste-related Services
- Trends of Plastic Waste Treatment and Disposal by Key Regions
- South Korean Plastic Waste Recycling Methods
- Development Trends of Plastic Waste Chemical Recycling Infrastructure in Key Regions
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Existing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and New Regulations
- Role of Key Stakeholder in EPR System
- Regulatory Framework Around Plastic Waste and Expected Development
- Key Drivers to Regulation and Regional Variations
- Key Incentives and Targets for Mechanical Recycling and Incineration of Plastic Waste
- Key Incentives and Targets for Chemical Recycling of Plastic Waste
- Level of Public Awareness
- South Korean Plastic Waste Value Chain
- Stakeholders and Market Structure
- Key Market Players in the Value Chain of Circular Economy of Plastic Recycling in South Korea
3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Plastic Waste Management Market
- Growth Opportunity 1-Creating Value for Hard-to-Recycle Plastic Waste with Chemical Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 2-Digital Transformation of Plastic Waste Management
- Growth Opportunity 3-Shift Towards Sustainable Packaging and Reverse Recycling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frre51
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005786/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.