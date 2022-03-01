Alliant Named One of America's Best Employers

Independent survey by Forbes and Statista, Inc. places Alliant among the nation's top midsize employers

Alliant has been named to Forbes' prestigious list of America's Best Employers, a recognition that places the firm in elite company among the nation's leading midsize employers. The survey is conducted annually by Forbes and Statista, Inc.

"Alliant is committed to building and nurturing a culture of leadership and collaboration, driven by the contributions of our diverse workforce," said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. "We are proud to stand among the nation's top employers as a place that our industry's most results-driven and innovative professionals call home."

With $2.9 billion in revenue and $25.7 billion in premium, Alliant is among the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance brokerage and consulting firms. The company is currently in the midst of a significant expansion fueled by organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and the recruitment of top talent in insurance brokerage, employee benefits, underwriting, and consulting.

Forbes and Statista selected the best employers for 2022 through the independent survey, which was taken by a wide cross-section of U.S. workers in companies with more than 1,000 employees. Across 25 industry sectors, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers were recognized. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

