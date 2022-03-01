Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN, a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate at the following investor conferences in March 2022:
Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Time: 2:50 p.m. ET/11:50 a.m. PT
Event: Fireside Chat
Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Time: 2:40 p.m. ET/11:40 a.m. PT
Event: Fireside Chat
Webcasts of the Cowen and Oppenheimer fireside chats will be available online in the investor relations section of the company's website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the fireside chats will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.
About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.
